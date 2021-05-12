AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- According to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, the Colts have open jobs for starters at defensive end and first-round pick Kwity Paye should easily secure one of them.
- Bowen also notes that if DL Dayo Odeyingbo is healthy enough to play as a rookie, he will likely be a rotational player who could play inside as well.
- As for S Shawn Davis, Bowen thinks it’s hard to see a role for him as a rookie with safeties Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon locked in at the starting spots.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the medical red flag in Paye’s heart that came up was related to a measurement of high enzymes in his heart, which could have been related to COVID-19. Overall, though, it didn’t seem to be a big issue. Paye passed later checks and the only takeaway going forward might be a need to get occasional follow-up tests.
- Fowler mentions Davis and free-agent S Sean Davis are both strong candidates to contribute as gunners for the Colts this year.
Texans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says scouts were surprised TE Brevin Jordan slipped to the Texans in the fifth round, although they acknowledged there were questions about his tape and makeup: “But if he matures out of that, he can be a big-time player. The talent is there.”
Titans
- According to Paul Kuharsky, the timing of simple assault charges filed against Titans’ fourth-round OLB Rashad Weaver on April 30 made it difficult for the organization to learn about the incident prior to selecting him on May 1. His court summons was on Monday, May 3.
- Kuharsky reports that “at least a few other teams” were aware of a potential legal situation involving Weaver. However, his case could be settled in advance of his October 5 magisterial court date.
- Weaver is still expected to attend the team’s rookie minicamp this week. (Kuharsky)
