AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Cam Ward

Colts

Daniel Jones has had a career resurgence since becoming the Colts’ starting quarterback, leading them to a 5-1 record and currently atop the AFC South. When asked how it feels to be in the Most Valuable Player discussion, Jones said it doesn’t mean much after six weeks.

“Not much after six weeks,” Jones said, via PFT. “We’ve got a long way to go. I’ve really enjoyed playing with these guys, I think we’ve got a lot of talented players across the board, and just trying to do my part in that.”

Texans

The Texans are set to square off with the Seahawks on Monday Night. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans highly praised Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba going into Week 7.

“JSN has done an outstanding job this year for Seattle,” Ryans said, via NFL.com. “Darnold has found a nice target to throw to and he’s made that entire offense go. Whether you’re covering him or not, he’s making explosive plays game after game. He continues to show up. JSN, he’s definitely having a Pro Bowl-caliber year. He’s doing an outstanding job.”

Titans

The Titans fired Brian Callahan after their 1-5 start to the season, naming Mike McCoy as their interim head coach. When asked about the change, rookie QB Cam Ward said his only focus is to win games, which has been the message from McCoy.

“My job is to play quarterback, and my job is to help lead this team to wins,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I am going to support whatever decision we make (as an organization), and the guys in the locker room are going to support it. At the end of the day, with coach or without coach, we are trying to win football games and that is the same message coach Mike (McCoy) is preaching. We just have to live by it and stay true to it.”

Ward said he had a good relationship with Callahan and is grateful for the guidance he received from him.

“You feel for him, because of what he has done for me to get to this point,” Ward said. “Just through the draft prep, through the offseason, training camp, how he helped me get to this point. So, I feel for him.”

As for playing under McCoy, Ward said they are buying into the attitude he’s supplying.

“It’s been good,” Ward said. “He was one of the first people to greet me once I came in on my 30-visit here. And he’s had a history with good quarterbacks, had a chance to work with Philip Rivers. And just the attitude he brings to the team, the building. He wants us to play winning football, and he is going to get that out of us. So, we just have to buy in, come in together with coach and make plays.”