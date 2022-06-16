AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Derrick Henry

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich is confident that S Julian Blackmon will be ready for training camp this offseason.

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “Then he’s full-speed but you maybe just monitor him. That would be the hope.”

“I think I proved that coming in as a rookie in terms of being really good at rehabbing, making sure that I’m listening to the trainers, the coaches, staying mentally in it,” Blackmon said. “I think that was the biggest thing for me. That’s catapulted me in a way to rehab properly and effectively.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills is relying on the team’s quarterback room, which is flush with experience, to help progress his game. Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel and Kevin Hogan have a combined 11 seasons and 26 starts under their belt.

“They’ve all been in the league for multiple years, so, everyone kind of has some different coaching points that they’ve had in the past that they share with the room,” Mills said via Texans Wire. “We kind of like to bounce things off each other to make sure we’re all progressing at the same pace, and everything is moving in the same direction.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry addressed rumors that the team is planning to give him a contract extension at some point in the near future.

“It’s always good to get a promotion at your job. . . . I’m just trying to work through that. I’m currently still under contract. If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great,” Henry said, via Teresa Walker of Associated Press.

Henry was asked about where he’s at with his foot injury that required surgery, screws, and plates: “I feel good. I’ve been training since I left. I feel good.” (Mike Giardi)

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons said that not participating in mandatory minicamp is due to an agreement he has with HC Mike Vrabel and GM Jon Robinson : “I’m on a plan and I’ll see you at camp.” (Terry McCormick)

said that not participating in mandatory minicamp is due to an agreement he has with HC and GM : “I’m on a plan and I’ll see you at camp.” (Terry McCormick) Simmons is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract while Tennessee picked up his fifth-year option for 2023. The defensive tackle mentioned that his representation is handling his contract situation: “I’m here to play football. I got a team around handle that my contract situations and my future and all that. I’m focused on training, focused on getting ready for the season.” (Giardi)

Simmons mentioned that he plans to reduce his weight to around 300 pounds in 2022 after playing at 312-315 pounds last season. (Giardi)

Titans DC Shane Bowen revealed LB Monty Rice is attempting to return from a torn Achilles. (McCormick)