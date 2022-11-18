AFC Notes: Colts, Titans, Todd Downing

Colts

Colts QB coach Scott Milanovich said interim HC Jeff Saturday offered him the opportunity to call plays but decided it wasn’t the right decision for him at this time.

“Yeah, (interim coach) Jeff (Saturday) and I spoke about it,” Milanovich said, via Indy Star. “We talked about it, I talked with my family. Ultimately, it just wasn’t the right situation for me at the time, and for the team.”

Milanovich said passing game coordinator Parks Frazier has had more experience in the offense and felt he’d be a better fit to call plays.

“Parks has been in this offense…at least twice as long as I have,” Milanovich said. “He’s ready for this. We’re all supporting him. I think he proved that on Sunday.”

The entire coaching staff had to take on additional responsibilities after the firing of former OC Marcus Brady.

“Responsibilities get shifted,” Milanovich said. “People move around, people step up and get added responsibilities. That was probably the hardest thing last week. By the time everything got sorted out, we would have already been a good day into the preparation.”

Milanovich was sure to offer up any kind of advice he had for Frazier in the process.

“Parks is brilliant,” Milanovich said. “But the first time you call plays is an experience, and I told him, ‘You can tell me to shut up whenever you want, I’m going to try to give you my experiences and the things I screwed up the first time I did it, and you can do with it what you will.”

Todd Downing

Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested earlier Friday morning for a DUI and speeding.

Mike Vrabel addressed the situation during his press conference later on in the day.

“We all have a great responsibility as members of this community,” Vrabel said, TitansWire.com. “It’s something we are going to take very seriously, gather all the information we can and do our best to move forward. I don’t think discouraged is the word to describe it.”

The Titans also issued the following statement.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” per Paul Kuharsky.

Titans

Jeremy Fowler reports that Titans OLB Denico Autry (knee) underwent an MRI on Friday but his injury is not considered to be serious.

(knee) underwent an MRI on Friday but his injury is not considered to be serious. Vrabel expects Autry to miss time but they feel fortunate he didn’t suffer a major injury. (Jim Wyatt)