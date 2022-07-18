AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been able to learn from their entire offensive staff including HC Doug Pederson, QBs coach Mike McCoy, OC Press Taylor, and passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

“I think when you look at our staff, we got Coach Peterson, Coach McCoy, Coach Press Taylor, and Coach Cooter. All of those guys offer so much experience. When you look at it, all of them have been coordinators at some point, and a couple of them have been head coaches, and just being able to pull from all those different guys and just soak everything up…I think that’s been huge for me,” said Lawrence, via JaguarsWire.

Lawrence reiterated that he has a good relationship with all of their coaches.

“I’ve got a good relationship with all of them…All of those guys are really smart. Not only that, just how they work together. You know, usually when you have guys that have been coordinators…it’s kind of hard for people to collaborate and come together and agree on something. But our whole staff has done a great job of collaborating and deciding what our identity is going to be and putting this offense together. I think it’s been awesome to have so many different guys that might see things a little bit differently, but they can come together and really put the best plan in place.”

Lawrence added that he’s already learned a lot so far this offseason.

“So I think it’s been great. I know I’ve learned a lot just in the offseason and I’m looking forward to having that experience to pull from this whole season.”

Texans

Texans DT Maliek Collins recently explained what it meant to him to be called the “engine” that powered the team’s defense.

“I’ve got to be the same guy every day,” Collins said, via the team’s official website. “I’ve got to be consistent. If something’s off, I’ve got to be the one that gets it back on track. That’s just the standard I put on myself.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith envisions the possibility of Collins capturing a larger role within the team and said that he was just starting to scratch the surface in terms of what he’s capable of.

“He’s an excellent football player,” Smith said. “He fits the profile. He’s athletic. I think Maliek was just at the tip of the iceberg on what we can be. There’s so much more that he’ll be able to do going forward.“