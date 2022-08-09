AFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders CB William Jackson is mentoring seventh-round CB Christian Holmes as he adjusts to a new defensive scheme. Jackson had a similar learning curve last year as he transitioned to playing more zone in Washington.

“I tell (Holmes), ‘Don’t get frustrated with the process,’” Jackson said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “The process can be frustrating when you know you’re not making the play that you should. Just come in with the right mindset. As long as you have the right mindset, you’ll be good. Christian is very attentive in meetings. He asks the right questions. He doesn’t repeat the same mistakes.”

“We’re seeing (the game) from a good lens,” Jackson added. “We’ve been positive this year. We’re going out there and letting it fly.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced that he fired DL coach Sam Mills III due to a difference of opinion. (Nicki Jhabvala)

announced that he fired DL coach due to a difference of opinion. (Nicki Jhabvala) The team has promoted assistant DL coach and former NFL DT Jeff Zgonina to DL coach and he will be helped by assistant DB coach Brett Vieselmeyer. (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Anthony Barr is beginning on the team’s PUP list. Dallas views this as a ramp up period to get him acclimated to the defense.

“Obviously it’s been awhile since I’ve been on the field, seven or eight months,” Barr said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Didn’t have the chance to go through OTAs so just an acclimation period. I feel great. Body feels great. Just about getting up to speed mentally I think more so than physically. Once I feel good there, hit the ground running.”

Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards believes Barr will set the tone for the team’s younger players. Edwards and Barr’s time overlapped in Minnesota.

“As you meet Anthony you’ll know, he’s a pretty straight shooter,” Edwards said. “He’s straightforward. He has no problem addressing issues when they come up. I think he’s a good example for younger players because he’s going to do it the right way, his approach, his preparation. He’s going to approach everything off the field that way. And he cares about his teammates, which is a big part of this at the end of the day. I think he’s a good fit for our culture.”

Edwards believes the addition of Barr will help LB Micah Parsons and will also create mismatches for opposing offenses.

“He’s going to affect protection on offense because there are certain blocking schemes that you definitely don’t want to use against him, getting him one-on-one with a back,” Edwards said. “He’s another guy that can run in the open space, so he can go run and cover. Between that with his size and physicality that’s a big plus, and I think that will show as we keep going through this process.”

Cowboys secondary coach/passing game coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr. is currently away from the team for personal reasons. (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes Giants CB Darnay Holmes has jumped out to a decisive lead in the battle to start at slot corner.

has jumped out to a decisive lead in the battle to start at slot corner. Duggan adds Giants OLB Oshane Ximines has also been impressive after entering camp as someone who could potentially be on the roster bubble.

has also been impressive after entering camp as someone who could potentially be on the roster bubble. At this point, Duggan would be surprised if Giants WR Darius Slayton made the roster considering he’s worked almost exclusively with the second string during camp.

made the roster considering he’s worked almost exclusively with the second string during camp. Duggan also mentions OLB Quincy Roche and TE Ricky Seals-Jones as potential cuts, as Roche doesn’t seem to fit the defense and Seals-Jones has been hurt.

and TE as potential cuts, as Roche doesn’t seem to fit the defense and Seals-Jones has been hurt. Giants rookie TE Andre Miller broke his arm and will undergo surgery to determine a timetable for recovery. (Pat Leonard)

broke his arm and will undergo surgery to determine a timetable for recovery. (Pat Leonard) The Giants worked out G Vadal Alexander and OL Brayden Patton on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)