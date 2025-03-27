AFC Notes: Cornelius Lucas, Gardner Minshew, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers

Browns

Browns OL Cornelius Lucas said he opted to join Cleveland because he wanted to be somewhere he was truly wanted.

“I felt like they really wanted me,” Lucas said, via the team’s website. “The Browns were on it from Day 1, and I want to be somewhere where I’m wanted.”

Lucas will provide both veteran leadership and starting experience to a group that ranked near the bottom of the league last year in pass protection.

“I feel like I’m going to fit right in with the gang,” Lucas said. “A bunch of veteran leadership. A bunch of guys that have done it and been proven and tested. I can fit right in and give my little but of expertise and make us that much better.”

Lucas said he’s ready to step into a starting role but is also comfortable being a swing tackle if that’s what the team asks of him.

“I’m just here to help us win any way possible,” Lucas said. “If that’s me being a swing tackle, if that’s me being a starter at left or right, however it may go.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew says he knew he wanted to sign with Kansas City and is excited to get to work with starting QB Patrick Mahomes.

“From the end of our season — when it seemed like I was going to get cut — I knew in my head that this is where I wanted to be,” Minshew said, via Jared Sapp of ArrowheadPride.com. “I took a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs back in the day [before] coming into the league. I feel like everything went really well — just talking to coach [Andy] Reid and understanding what they’re all about. I always knew that [Kansas City would] be a really good fit. I’ve always felt that was something that I could do well in,” Minshew added. “I feel like Pat came up playing in the ‘Air Raid.’ It was something I did in college as well. I feel like that kind of play style — of just understanding and feeling space and understanding leverage in numbers — really serves you well in the system.”

“I’m super fired up to be part of just a winning organization [and] winning culture,” Minshew added. “I feel like I have so much to learn from how Coach Reid and everybody operates — [and] how Pat operates — and I’m just looking forward to helping in any way I can. If there’s any way I can help this team — whether it’s on the scout team, whether it’s helping Pat in meetings, whether it’s just bringing good energy to practice — I look forward to just doing whatever I can to contribute and help this team win.”

Steelers

The Steelers signed wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million contract, replacing the final year of his prior deal at $18 million. The contract includes a $30 million signing bonus and a guaranteed two-year, $60 million structure. His 2026 base salary is $25 million (fully guaranteed).

to a five-year, $150 million contract, replacing the final year of his prior deal at $18 million. The contract includes a $30 million signing bonus and a guaranteed two-year, $60 million structure. His 2026 base salary is $25 million (fully guaranteed). In 2027, he has a $6.5 million offseason roster bonus and a $20 million base salary (guaranteed for injury). In 2028, he has a $5 million offseason roster bonus and a $23 million base salary. In 2029, he has a $5 million offseason roster bonus and a $30.5 million base salary. His 2025 base salary is $5 million (fully guaranteed). There are no incentives, per-game roster bonuses, or workout bonuses.

The contract operates as a two-year, $60 million deal with team-held options for the remaining years. If the Steelers continue the deal, he will earn $26.5 million in 2027, $28 million in 2028, and $35.5 million in 2029. If the team opts out before 2029, the contract functions as a four-year, $114.5 million deal ($28.625 million per year). If it ended after 2027, it’s a three-year, $86.5 million deal ($28.83 million per year). (Pro Football Talk)