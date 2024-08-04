AFC Notes: Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton was angling for a contract extension this offseason but opted to show up for training camp. In the end, the Broncos and Sutton agreed to a contract adjustment.

Sutton explained that he believes in the organization and the coaching staff.

“I believe in this system,” Sutton said, via NFL.com. “I believe in this organization. Being here going into my seventh year, I believe in what the Broncos organization has stood for for years, and I know that we have what we need to be able to get this organization back into the rankings that it needs to be in. I believe in the offense coach (Sean) Payton and the guys put together.”

Sutton added that he thinks the future is bright for the Broncos.

“I believe in what we have going on here,” Sutton said. “Everything will take care of itself. I’m a firm believer that God has everything in his hands and under control. I told my team that the whole time throughout the whole process this offseason. That’s why I showed up on time, because I know this this is going to be a year to come and guys are gonna have to put some respect on it.”

Chiefs

Kansas City’s starting LT spot seems to be between second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia and OT Wanya Morris. Chiefs OC Matt Nagy has liked the battle so far and explained the process of winning the starting job.

“So far, it’s a healthy competition,” Nagy said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “I think the guys have had great attitudes. Again, I’m going to keep going back to that word opportunity. (In the) Next several weeks, they’re going to get opportunities to prove who should be that guy at left tackle.”

“It’s incremental. It’s not one play. So if a guy goes out and has a great play in protection or the run game, he’s got to do that over and over again, consistency. So, if you can be consistent with doing what we’re looking for with Coach (Andy) Heck and Corey Matthaei, teach him schematically what Coach (Andy) Reid wants. If you can do that consistently, it’s never going to be perfect.”

Raiders

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Raiders CB Jack Jones has taken reps as kick-off specialist due to the new rules but ST coordinator Tim McMahon reiterated his faith in K Daniel Carlson‘s tackling ability.