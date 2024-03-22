AFC Notes: D.J. Reader, Jameis Winston, Bengals Browns, Steelers

Bengals
New Lions DT D.J. Reader was asked if he was surprised by how things unfolded in Cincinnati.
“A little bit,” Reader said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “You always think that things are gonna work out for you, in the best way, like, where you’re at. Sometimes things don’t work out in relationships and you gotta move and on to a better opportunity that I’m really excited about.”
Browns
New Browns QB Jameis Winston talked about bringing support for starting QB Deshaun Watson and how he can make an impact even when he isn’t on the field.
“The most important thing, I believe, is the relationship between me and Deshaun is in a place where it will continue to grow and flourish,” Winston said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I just admire him as a person and, definitely, as a football player. I look forward to allowing him to lean on me for anything that he needs. And also encouraging him and providing him with different resources that he probably hasn’t gotten from people who have been in the same room as him.”
Steelers
- Texas RB Jonathon Brooks said he met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Dave Heilman)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Tom Downey)
- Kansas DE Austin Booker had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Tom Downey)
- Florida State WR Keon Coleman had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Logan Robinson)
- USC S Calen Bullock said he met with the Steelers at the Combine. (Malik Wright)
- The Steelers had a formal Combine interview with Washington OL Troy Fautanu. (Nick Farabaugh)
- Other formal Combine interviews Pittsburgh conducted, per PittsburghNow, include Washington WR Jalen McMillan, Oregon WR Troy Franklin, Texas WR Adonai Mitchell, Florida State TE Jaheim Bell, Alabama OT JC Latham, Duke OL Graham Barton, Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher, Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia OT Amarius Mims, Texas A&M DT McKinley Jackson, Colorado State DE Mo Kamara, Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg, Rutgers CB Max Melton, Michigan CB Mike Sainristil, Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw, Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter, Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Minnesota S Tyler Nubin.
- Florida State DL Braden Fiske has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Justin M)
- Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin hosted Clemson CB Nate Wiggins for dinner before their pro day. (Nick Farabaugh)
