AFC Notes: D.J. Reader, Jameis Winston, Bengals Browns, Steelers

Bengals

New Lions DT D.J. Reader was asked if he was surprised by how things unfolded in Cincinnati.

“A little bit,” Reader said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “You always think that things are gonna work out for you, in the best way, like, where you’re at. Sometimes things don’t work out in relationships and you gotta move and on to a better opportunity that I’m really excited about.”

Browns

New Browns QB Jameis Winston talked about bringing support for starting QB Deshaun Watson and how he can make an impact even when he isn’t on the field.

“The most important thing, I believe, is the relationship between me and Deshaun is in a place where it will continue to grow and flourish,” Winston said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I just admire him as a person and, definitely, as a football player. I look forward to allowing him to lean on me for anything that he needs. And also encouraging him and providing him with different resources that he probably hasn’t gotten from people who have been in the same room as him.”

Steelers