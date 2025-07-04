AFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Payton Wilson, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens DT Travis Jones knows he has big shoes to fill following the retirement of NT Michael Pierce. He also mentioned that he isn’t thinking about the expiration of his rookie deal and is focused on having a great season.

“Mike P. was a great player,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I’ve got big shoes to fill. I’m just going to come out here, work my hardest. That’s the last thing on my mind this year. I just want to put my best tape out there and whatever happens, happens.”

D.K. Metcalf

Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf plans to learn as much as he can from QB Aaron Rodgers now that he has finally joined the team.

“Just how cerebral he is and how he views the game,” Metcalf said, via Steelers.com. “I like the way he views the game from a receiver standpoint, but also from a quarterback standpoint. I think I can gain a lot of knowledge just from being around him because he’s seen a lot of football. I’m just trying to soak up as much information as I can.”

“I think it’s still a work in progress, we’re still growing,” Metcalf added. “Besides being teammates, I think he’s a great person off the field. I can learn a lot from him in life and about the game. When I was chilling with him one time, we were just doing trivia questions. We would name a player, and I would have to say their college or their nickname while they were playing. He’s a fun person to be around. He’s going to test me cerebrally. So, just looking forward to the continued conversations, the continued workouts. Hopefully, we can put a product on the field that can last a lifetime. Just a step closer to football, a step closer to solidifying the team and the product that we’re going to put out there on the field this season. Just excited to get to work. I know it’s a first look here in a team setting with Aaron, so just to see what type of teammate he is, just excited with everything that he brings to the table.”

Steelers

Steelers ILB coach Scott McCurley said LB Payton Wilson has added weight this offseason in order to become a better run defender.

“It’s just getting experience in the run game, understanding where his fits are, the looks from the offense, how they’re going to block him, where the blocks are coming from, how to put myself in position to play off blocks and finish on the ball,” McCurley said, via Penn Live.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin noticed that Wilson has improved his finishing in the run game and willingness to fit his assignments.

“I think his willingness to learn and understand areas that he was a little deficient in, in terms of coming downhill and taking on box. He didn’t really have to do that much in college, and he’s gotten better at that as the year went on last year, and he knows that scenario to work on. I think you have a really conscientious player who has the work ethic and the drive to do it. He’ll get it done,” Austin said.