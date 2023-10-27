AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins, Jets, Texans, Titans

Jets

Jets RB Dalvin Cook said he’s still adjusting to his reduced role as a backup and it’s difficult to get going with only a “few carries” in a game given he’s always improved with the more work he gets, via Zack Rosenblatt.

said he’s still adjusting to his reduced role as a backup and it’s difficult to get going with only a “few carries” in a game given he’s always improved with the more work he gets, via Zack Rosenblatt. As for whether there’s a possibility he gets traded ahead of the deadline, Cook responded he hasn’t asked for a trade but those conversations are reserved for his agent and GM Joe Douglas .

. Regarding DE Carl Lawson possibly asking for a trade, the defensive end said he wants more playing time: “I want to play and contribute because I know I can. I always want to contribute. Right now I’m with the Jets. I definitely want to play more … I feel like I can do more.” (Rosenblatt)

According to HC Robert Saleh, Jets LT Duane Brown won’t be activated this week. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Texans

When asked about Panthers QB Bryce Young being the No. 1 overall pick ahead of their Week 8 matchup, Texans QB C.J. Stroud responded he’s always rooting for Young and they have been close ever since middle school.

“That’s my brother, man,” Stroud said, via ProFootballTalk. “Someone I have a lot of respect for — known him since like middle school. Got really close, probably after high school, and [I’m] always rooting for him. I know he’s always rooting for me.”

Stroud added that their parents are also friends.

“It’s a blessing to just know that we are from the same area — grew up knowing each other and then our parents know each other,” Stroud said. “Our moms are really close. Our dads know each other.

Stroud doesn’t think Young is playing poorly in any way and there are always things quarterbacks can clean up.

“Honestly and personally, watching the film and watching every game of his, I don’t think in any way, aspect, or form, he’s playing bad,” Stroud said. “That’s what people think if you’re not winning or you have a turnover here or there. Bryce is playing some really good football. I just don’t think people watch in depth — like if you’re a quarterback, you know. I think he’s playing really well. Of course, there’s always things you can clean up. I can clean up a lot of things. I’m not here to be his coach — I’m here just to support. We texted a couple of weeks ago, just checking in on each other and it was nothing about football. That’s not our relationship, but personally, I think he’s playing well and I think he’ll continue to be great in this game because he has that swagger and mentality and that type of playing style.”

Aaron Wilson reports Texans WR Robert Woods (groin) is not expected to play in Week 8 against the Panthers.

Titans

Paul Kuharsky points out Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins elected to postpone an autograph signing session with until after the October 31 trade deadline, meaning he may be dealt in the coming week.

elected to postpone an autograph signing session with until after the October 31 trade deadline, meaning he may be dealt in the coming week. However, Hopkins quickly responded on X that he’s “never heard” of the company involved in the autograph session: “Never heard of this company before in my life. But would love to set up something soon here in Nashville.”