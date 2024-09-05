AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Breece Hall, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

At this time last year, Jets RB Breece Hall was still working his way back from a torn ACL that prematurely ended an outstanding rookie season. Hall still played all 17 games and had an impressive season considering the circumstances but he says physically there’s no comparison between where he is now and where he was then.

“I look back at it now and just feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Hall said, via the team’s website. “I have a lot of long days, a lot of long nights, a lot of wondering if I was going to be the same again and just little stuff like that. And God willing, I was able to work hard enough, and it just took some time. I feel like I’m better than ever right now. Really to me, I haven’t really done anything in this league yet.”

