AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Breece Hall, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott announced S Damar Hamlin will start in Week 1 alongside Taylor Rapp, per Sal Capaccio.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills worked out WR Ahmarean Brown, DL Robby Harrison, LB Jacob Phillips, and TE Armani Rogers on Tuesday.
Jets
At this time last year, Jets RB Breece Hall was still working his way back from a torn ACL that prematurely ended an outstanding rookie season. Hall still played all 17 games and had an impressive season considering the circumstances but he says physically there’s no comparison between where he is now and where he was then.
“I look back at it now and just feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Hall said, via the team’s website. “I have a lot of long days, a lot of long nights, a lot of wondering if I was going to be the same again and just little stuff like that. And God willing, I was able to work hard enough, and it just took some time. I feel like I’m better than ever right now. Really to me, I haven’t really done anything in this league yet.”
Patriots
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald went through and answered questions surrounding the Patriots as they prepare for the start of the season.
- Kyed believes the starters at WR will be Demario Douglas in the slot, Tyquan Thornton and either K.J. Osborn or second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk on the outside.
- Kyed adds he believes Osborn or Polk will be the most productive on the outside while Douglas will be the most productive overall.
- Regarding WRs Kayshon Boutte and fourth-rounder Javon Baker, Kyed thinks at least one will be inactive in Week 1.
- When healthy, Kyed thinks the starting offensive line will be as follows: LT Vederian Lowe, LG Sidy Sow, C David Andrews, RG Michael Onwenu and RT Chukwuma Okorafor.
- With Lowe and Sow currently injured, Kyed has Nick Leverett and Layden Robinson at the two guard spots with Onwenu at RT and Okorafor at LT.
- Finally, Kyed predicts the Patriots will finish 4-13 on the season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!