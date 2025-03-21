AFC Notes: Dan Moore, Derek Stingley, Chargers, Titans, Texans

“Obviously I want to exceed expectations,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “But it’s not only about proving the team right, it’s about proving myself right. I feel like my expectations will always be higher than anyone else’s are for me. I feel like by meeting my expectations, I’ll exceed the team’s expectations. So, not only do I want to prove them right, I want to prove them damn right, where (they’re thinking): “We got our guy. He didn’t just do what we needed him to do, he did that and more.” That is the consensus I want in the organization.”

Moore praised the moves the team made along the offensive line this off-season and said that he believes OT JC Latham moving back to his natural position at right tackle will be good for him.

“With JC moving to the right, it’s great for him. It’s always easier for a tackle when you have a smart guard next to you and he’ll have that in Zeitler. It will allow him to just go out and play,” Moore said. “I know about big Lloyd Cushenberry, too, he’s a great player. I played against him when he was at LSU (and I was at Texas A&M). And Pete, just knowing who he is, and training with him the last couple of years, he’s a workhouse. Going into Year 3, I just want to help Pete get the most out of his career. And hopefully I can help his game and in return he can help mine, too, and we can secure that left side. I really like the group, and as an organization, I like what the team is trying to accomplish, what they are prioritizing. I think they are wanting to put an emphasis on the front, and I think that is where games are won, in the trenches. Obviously in the AFC South we have some really good rushers on the other side of the ball, and you have to make sure your front five is on point. I think what we did in the offseason and the young guys that we have in that room, I think we have the potential to be one of the best groups in the division, and one of the better groups in the league as well.”

Moore also said he’s excited to work with OL coach Bill Callahan, who he called one of the best offensive line coaches in football.

“Me and Bill had a good conversation, and he talked about how he can help me and my game. He is obviously one of the best coaches in the NFL. So many players have developed under Bill Callahan, and I know that. Just talking to him, I know he’s going to make me better and get the most out of me. Bill thinks he can help my game a lot, and I believe he can as well. Hopefully we can do some great things together, and Bill can tweak my game here and there, and shoot, maybe I’ll be looking at a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro in the future.”

