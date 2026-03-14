AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Adam Prentice, Chiefs’ Draft Visits, Broncos, Colts

Broncos
- The Broncos officially promoted Chris Morgan to offensive line coach after serving as their assistant OL coach.
- Regarding the Broncos re-signing FB Adam Prentice, Chris Tomasson reports the Bills and Raiders offered a contract to Prentice, but he elected to return to Denver.
Chiefs
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy met formally with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Duke CB Chandler Rivers said he met with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse had a formal interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Arizona S Genesis Smith had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Daniel Harms)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate had a formal meeting with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil had a formal interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell met formally with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion said he had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Matt Foster)
- Missouri WR Kevin Coleman had a Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Miami OT Francis Mauigoa had a formal interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Linkletter)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Arye Pulli)
- Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson said he had six formal Combine interviews, including with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
Colts
- Colts QB Daniel Jones discussed his injury history after signing a massive two-year contract extension: “[I’ve] certainly had my fair share of injuries throughout my career, but I think that’s part of it. I work hard to keep my body in a good place. And unfortunately, at times, there’s some tough breaks here and there. But I’m confident I can stay healthy and protect myself and I think that’s a big deal. That’s a big emphasis of mine.” (Stephen Holder)
- Kansas State TE Jerand Bradley has a meeting set up with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)
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