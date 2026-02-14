AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Liam Coen, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

James Boyd of The Athletic ranks the Colts’ top five impending free agents this offseason:

Boyd puts QB Daniel Jones at the top of his list, and writes that “all signs point” to Jones being back in 2026. Although Boyd thinks Jones was on track to receive a deal similar to Seahawks QB Sam Darnold ‘s three-year, $100.5 million contract, his salary likely took a dip after his season-ending Achilles injury.

Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne announced on his social media that Stanford is hiring former Colts offensive quality control coach Brian Bratton as their WRs coach.

announced on his social media that Stanford is hiring former Colts offensive quality control coach as their WRs coach. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Colts are expected to hire former Tennessee defensive analyst Marion Hobby as their DL coach.

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said one way the team can improve to get over the hump is by taking a more balanced offensive approach.

“I think specifically on offense, being able to be balanced throughout the entire season,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “I think that, at the beginning of the season, our run game really kind of helped us win a lot of those football games. As the season went, our pass game really kind of took on. And to be in this game on Sunday (the Super Bowl), you need both. You need them both, and you need to fire on all cylinders in the playoffs. You’ve got to play your best football in the playoffs, and we didn’t happen to play our best football against the Bills.”

Coen mentioned that improving their defensive performance on third down and putting more pressure on the quarterback are two areas they need to improve.

“So, and then defensively, we’ve got to continue to limit the explosives in the air in the pass game on third down, especially,” Coen added, “and continue to find ways to affect and impact the quarterback in the pass rush. So those are some areas we’re looking to improve.”

Robert Saleh is hiring former Cowboys LB coach Dave Borgonzi as LB Per Paul Kuharsky , Titans HCis hiring former Cowboys LB coachas LB coach.

Kuharsky added that Borgonzi was one of eight candidates and that Mike Borgonzi has also opted to remove himself from the search.