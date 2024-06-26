AFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, T’Vondre Sweat, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Since GM Trent Baalke took over, the Jaguars have seen a major increase in trade downs during the draft. Jacksonville Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan has embraced the change and sees Baalke’s vision.

“I see Trent making these great trades, you know, [standing] by his side when he made these awesome trades the last couple of years and stacked up picks. And it’s been a great, great strategy,” Khan said, via The Locked On NFL Draft Podcast. “You got the players that we wanted two years in a row in the first round and made multiple trades back to get multiple picks across several years. And I think that’s a great strategy to get more players in.”

Jacksonville City Council passed a proposal to renovate Everbank Stadium worth $1.25 billion, where the City and Jaguars organization will each pay $625 million, per Jonathan Jones.

Jones writes renovations to Everbank Stadium will include a roof that will be ready for the 2028 NFL season.

Texans

Houston signed DE Danielle Hunter this free agency to bolster their pass rush alongside DE Will Anderson with the departure of DE Jonathan Greenard. Texans DC Matt Burke outlined Hunter’s fit and how he can make Anderson’s life easier on the field.

“Danielle obviously has a history of success rushing the passer,” Burke said, via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “We think that, hopefully, playing in this front and stylistically can even enhance that. Partnering him with Will (Anderson Jr.) and the other guys we have rushing, we’re excited to see how that comes to fruition.”

“If they’re focusing attention on Hunter or Will or whoever, it sort of unlocks some other things that we can do or how we manipulate some of those (pass) protections. I think just having (Hunter’s) presence and his history of what he’s done in the league, teams are going to have to account for where he is and how we’re using him.”

Titans

Tennesse added second-round DT T’Vondre Sweat in the draft but he’s been absent from spring practices with an injury. Titans HC Brian Callahan isn’t worried about Sweat’s first practices and expects him to be ready to go for training camp.

“I’m not concerned, no,” Callahan said, via AtoZ Sports. “(The injury is) just one of those things that sort of lingered on him a bit. Don’t anticipate it being a long-term issue for us, but didn’t have any sense to rush him out here, not feeling perfect.”

“He’ll get his work over the summer. He’s got a plan in place and I’m confident that he’ll execute it. Biggest thing for him is working still and getting in shape, ready to roll. He’s obviously working, not in front of everybody, but he’s here working. He’s not getting the full feel of work, but he’s here and he’s getting his work in. Anticipating him being ready to roll and we’ll see what he’s got in training camp.”