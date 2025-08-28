AFC Notes: Darren Waller, Kyle Dugger, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane said the decision to put first-round CB Maxwell Hairston on IR had to do with giving him more time: “Let’s give him basically a month to get that much further healed.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
Dolphins
- Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins put a waiver claim in for former Ravens CB Jalyn Armour-Davis before the Titans claimed him.
- Miami HC Mike McDaniel said WR Tyreek Hill will do a little bit at practice on Thursday, but they are ensuring he has no setbacks before Week 1. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel adds RB Jaylen Wright had a “small procedure” that isn’t season-ending but will take time to recover from. (Louis-Jacques)
- Regarding the signing of OLB Matt Judon, McDaniel said there’s not an injury in the room, they just thought it would be a good addition. (Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins RT Austin Jackson is on track to return by Week 1, per McDaniel. (Louis-Jacques)
- Per Dolphins ST coordinator Craig Aukerman, the Dolphins went with P Jake Bailey over P Ryan Stonehouse because of consistency, his comfort as the holder and his ability on the new kickoff. (Joe Schad)
- Per the wire, the Dolphins tried out G Mason Brooks, T Elijah Ellis and WR Ozzie Hutchinson.
- Dolphins TE Darren Waller said it’s “looking good” for him as far as availability for Week 1. (Barry Jackson)
Patriots
- Patriots EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said WR Stefon Diggs is ahead of schedule in his rehab timeline. (Mark Daniels)
- Wolf was asked if he has final say on the roster: “Yeah, ultimately, it would be but again, I think we all understand where we’re coming from. That’s why we’ll watch film together. We’ll take the position coaches and coordinators and Ryan (Cowden), Alonso (Highsmith) and the pro department. We will take everybody’s and see and make sure we do what we do is best for the team.” (Mike Giardi)
- Jeremy Fowler says that teams he has spoken with consider offensive linemen Vederian Lowe and Demontrey Jacobs potentially available. Jacobs was cut but Lowe remains on the roster for now.
- Fowler reports that the Patriots got multiple trade offers for S Kyle Dugger, but his salary was a hurdle, and he remains on the roster.
