AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Josh Reynolds, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos WR Josh Reynolds cited HC Sean Payton as a main contributor in his decision to come to Denver.

“It was kind of a lot. I think the main decision was that I’ve always admired Sean Payton from afar. I was excited to see what that offense looked like,” he said via USA Today’s Jon Heath.

Reynolds had found a niche in Detroit with the Lions but Denver was willing to give him a two-year, $9 million deal.

“[It’s] business,” Reynolds said. “It’s a business, but you know, I think I’m at where I’m supposed to be at, and I’m excited.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Carson Wentz said that his role goes far beyond preparing himself to play, he now serves in a support role to QB Patrick Mahomes.

“We’re still early,” Wentz said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “We’re only in here a handful of hours every day and a couple days a week and it’s not quite the grind that it will be. So that’ll keep evolving and kind of how I find my place, so to speak. But Pat and I already have a great relationship and that’ll keep growing and I’ll keep finding ways I can help. I’ll find a way to help him whatever way I can, whether that’s off the field, on the field, whatever.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid discussed former backup QB Blaine Gabbert and signaled that he appreciates having a backup with extensive experience and knowledge.

“I thought Blaine did a nice job of [helping Mahomes] when he was here last year,” Reid said. “Carson I know did a nice job when he worked with the Rams [last season], had a nice game for him actually when he played for them right at the end there. We welcome him in. We talked to him last year when we were talking to Blaine and he was holding off for an opportunity to possibly start. It was good to get him in this position and if he has an opportunity to play, he has an opportunity to play. Carson looks sharp. He’s picking things up fast, smart guy, and he fits in well. Seems like a heck of a person, and he’s good in that [quarterback] room.”

Former Chiefs QB Chad Henne said he spent a lot of time with Mahomes early on in his career dissecting film and helping him grasp a better knowledge of different concepts and principles.

“Especially early on with film study and identifying defenses, it was definitely beneficial,” Henne said. “With his offense in college, the spread offense, there’s not a lot of protection schemes going on so he had to learn that. But then he took over at some point. After that, we would still challenge ourselves. We challenged ourselves in the film room, the study room and even on the field. When we would watch a third-down blitz tape, especially if it was an exotic team like Baltimore, we’d turn on the tape and he’d be, ‘OK, Chad, where’s it coming from?’ He’d use the indicators that we talked about early in his career and then we’d battle it out to see who would figure it out first.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who hinted at a desire to reunite in the future while. Rodgers praised Las Vegas OC Luke Getsy after their time together with the Packers.

“I love Luke Getsy, he’s a fantastic coach,” Rodgers said, via Vegas Sports Today. “And I love Davante. I can’t wait to play with him again.”

Adams brought up the conversation on the Up & Adams show and reiterated his loyalty to the Raiders.

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear. But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”