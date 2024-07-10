AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Quinn Meinerz, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos G Quinn Meinerz had a great season in 2023 but didn’t get the recognition in the Pro Bowl. Meinerz admitted he was too focused on individual honors and realigned his focus solely toward winning this season.

“I definitely have personal goals, but right now it’s about keeping things small and not necessarily focusing on that,” Meinerz said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I think I might have focused a little too much on being a Pro Bowl player and almost feeling let down in a sense [last year]. That’s not necessarily where I am focused at anymore.”

Chargers

Chargers OL Trey Pipkins has started 31 games at RT the last two years but is getting reps at guard during spring. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh believes Pipkins can be a high-quality starter on the inside and mentioned his desire to get the five best offensive linemen on the field.

“Extremely capable of doing it,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “He’s an outstanding player. He’s an outstanding tackle, and he’s an outstanding guard. The idea of getting to our best five at all times and playing that.”

“Not having a weak link is critical. I think we’re trending toward really having that top to bottom.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams has joked with Packers RB Josh Jacobs about returning to Green Bay and they want each other to thrive in their former homes.

“It was true, he did send that over,” Adams said, via Up & Adams. “Josh is one of my best friends, man. He’s hilarious, people don’t know how funny he is. It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious because he would like that. I told him you go ahead and hold it down and I’m gonna hold it down over here. I don’t think I’ll be coming back over there.”

Adams also vouched for HC Antonio Pierce to get the job and talked about how he would’ve felt if they had gone in another direction.

“I wouldn’t be feeling as good as I do now. That’s for sure. He’s the type of guy that I really enjoy speaking to, working with, so I basically tried to do everything that I could to make it to where the front office didn’t have any other choice.”