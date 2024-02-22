AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Riley Moss, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Riley Moss was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Denver gave up two picks to move up 24 spots to number 83 to select Moss, and he made zero starts in his rookie season after missing early portions of the year due to core surgery.

In the team’s end-of-season press conferences, Broncos GM George Paton defended the young corner, saying: “Riley Moss, we feel, is a starter in this league. He was one of our best special teams players, if not the best,” via Jon Heath of The Broncos Wire.

Paton added: “We saw it in practice. We saw the cover skills, and we saw the transition quickness, toughness and instincts. You saw it a little bit in-game. He played a little bit of the dime role.”