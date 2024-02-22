AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Riley Moss, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos CB Riley Moss was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Denver gave up two picks to move up 24 spots to number 83 to select Moss, and he made zero starts in his rookie season after missing early portions of the year due to core surgery.
In the team’s end-of-season press conferences, Broncos GM George Paton defended the young corner, saying: “Riley Moss, we feel, is a starter in this league. He was one of our best special teams players, if not the best,” via Jon Heath of The Broncos Wire.
Paton added: “We saw it in practice. We saw the cover skills, and we saw the transition quickness, toughness and instincts. You saw it a little bit in-game. He played a little bit of the dime role.”
Chiefs
- According to NFL Media’s James Palmer, Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday to repair his torn ACL.
Raiders
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are in the market for a quarterback and could move up in the 2024 NFL Draft or consider free-agent options.
- The Raiders are likely to name Fred Walker assistant QB coach for 2024 on HC Antonio Pierce‘s staff, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Walker spent the last two years with Las Vegas as an offensive assistant and is one of the few offensive coaches retained from last season.
- Former Auburn assistant Carnell Williams, who played running back at Auburn and in the NFL for seven seasons, is joining the Raiders as their new RB coach. (Mike Gittens)
- New Raiders OC Luke Getsy thinks there are a lot of “different flavors” in this year’s quarterback class and they will be open to different styles: “It’s going to be a lot of fun diving into it… We’re not going to box ourselves in.”
- Getsy views Michael Mayer as a tight end who can do “a little bit of everything” and provides a lot of flexibility for an offense: “He’s a cool blend at tight end. He can do a little bit of everything. Anytime that you’re evaluating players, you’re trying to see how diverse they can be. The flexibility for a player just allows you to be more dynamic as an offense. And I think that’s what’s really exciting about working with Michael.” (Gutierrez)
- Getsy recalled working with Davante Adams on the Packers as Green Bay’s receivers coach in 2016-2017: “I walked into a room as a young receivers coach and was really able to connect to him quickly. He’s in the middle of a room with Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson, who were at the peaks of their career and accomplishing all these things and had been to Pro Bowls and Davante, he aspired to do that and more. And we were able to connect really well and our relationship was such that I walked in…and hopefully those guys felt that I kind of brought that element.” (Gutierrez)
- Getsy thinks Adams has the most spatial awareness of any player he’s ever worked with: “You’re talking about one of the most spatial-aware people I’ve ever been around, and someone who’s able to take information and make the most of it, and that’s today. So that ’16 season was really kind of the beginning of when he was ready to take off as a pro.” (Gutierrez)
