AFC Notes: David Bailey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Mike Sando of The Athletic highlights the Bills sending a second-round pick to the Bears for WR D.J. Moore as one of the most confusing moves to rival executives.
- Executives pointed to several positive roster decisions by the Bills, including value deals and playmakers added across the defense, with one saying: “The price they got for Bradley Chubb was not bad. Dee Alford at $5 million is really good. He makes plays. If you are going to lose Taron Johnson, getting younger and still getting some playmaking is good. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, for $3.5 million, is a ball-hawking, playmaking safety. Those moves look solid.”
- Executives were highly critical of the Moore trade, believing Buffalo overpaid significantly, with one saying: “Moore was gonna get cut, and they gave up a second-round pick to get him. They gave up a second-round pick and $40 million (in guarantees). What is going on?”
- There is context behind the move, including difficulty attracting free agents and the influence of offensive leadership; former HC Sean McDermott previously voiced concerns about the receiver group, and Moore is familiar with current HC Joe Brady from Carolina.
- One executive questioned Moore’s fit and recent production compared to existing personnel, saying: “Moore has two years of regression now. He is a non-traditional receiver that wins with size and yards after the catch… I still feel they needed someone who could win downfield… I feel like his strength is on the underneath catch-and-run stuff, which they already have with WR Khalil Shakir.”
- Another executive viewed Moore as a stylistic fit with QB Josh Allen and the Bills’ offensive identity, saying: “A non-traditional receiver for a non-traditional quarterback… It’s not like Josh picks you apart. He overwhelms you… It’s smokes and tunnel screens and jailbreaks on early downs in the pass game, getting the ball out of his hands.”
- One executive preferred another receiver move around the league: “I like the Waddle move for Denver more because he’s just a better player and he’s younger… wouldn’t you rather have Waddle for a year and a half? Now, Miami might not have traded him within the division.”
- Sando points out that Moore produced a career-high 18.1 yards per catch in 2020 under Brady in Carolina, but is coming off a career-low 40.1 yards-per-game season with Chicago, turns 29 on April 14, and has guaranteed money through 2027.
- Sando notes that C Lloyd Cushenberry III and G Austin Corbett add interior offensive line experience following the departure of G David Edwards to the Saints.
Dolphins
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Dolphins cut QB Tua Tagovailoa less than two years after signing him to a $212.4 million extension, signaling a rebuild that some executives fear could leave the team directionless: “To me, this is 2019 all over again.”
- That executive compared the situation to the 2019 season when the Dolphins signed veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and relied on newcomers, ultimately using the fifth pick in the 2020 draft on Tagovailoa after missing out on Joe Burrow: “They should not have signed Malik Willis… They should have taken the full Tua cap charge in one season. They should have gone with Quinn Ewers and just played out the season.”
- Another executive criticized Miami’s evaluation of Willis and the trade for WR Jaylen Waddle: “You should know enough about Willis to know many of his throws were flareouts and simple stuff… And then I don’t think they got enough for Waddle. They got the equivalent of the 25th pick in the draft. It should have been a lot more.”
- A third executive expressed skepticism about the overall front office approach: “Give me another idea… They will have as many minimum-salary guys on their 53 as any team in the league. The problem there is that they have an absentee owner and some really empowered people in the front office, including the president. If you’re the GM, that’s a tough situation.”
Jets
- Regarding the Jets canceling their top-30 visit with Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey, Adam Schefter reports that New York already had “all the information they already needed” and had no reason to go through with the visit.
- Mike Garafolo also notes that New York canceling Bailey’s visit isn’t a “red flag of any sort.”
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