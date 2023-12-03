AFC Notes: David Ojabo, Jake Browning, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he’s building comfortability with QB Jake Browning and the two are frequently giving feedback to each other on the sideline.

“Letting him know what I feel on certain routes, and if I want to change up my route, he lets me do it,” Chase said, via BengalsWire. “We’ve had this discussion on the sidelines, I told him if you want to check and change my route, I’m cool with that. So right now, we’re just getting a feel with each other for the first game.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike MacDonald still has faith in OLB David Ojabo despite a slow start to his career filled with injuries.

“David [Ojabo] is going to be a great player in this league. He’s going to have a great career,” MacDonald said, via Ravens Wire. “Obviously, [I] feel for him [and] the way that his career has started. He’s dealing with adversity right now, so he needs our support, and he has it. But, he’s going to have a great career, and he’s going to recover, and he’ll be back ready to roll next year. I have full confidence in that.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cam Heyward thinks they have a “recipe that can work” in the playoffs with a strong defense and if they can

“We have a recipe that can work,” Heyward said, via ProFootballTalk. “We don’t know how we’re gonna get in there, but we’ve got to get in there. Once you get in the playoffs, all bets are off.”

Heyward feels their offense’s rushing attack is developing with its strong line opening things up for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

“You can’t hide from that offensive line what they’re doing as a run game, between Najee [Harris] and Jaylen [Warren], I think it’s becoming a very strong run game. and I just think we’re going on offense,” Heyward said.

Steelers S Damontae Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness.