AFC Notes: Daxton Hill, Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DB Daxton Hill is using the offseason to transition to outside cornerback after starting 17 games at S in 2023. Hill spoke on the change and mentioned he hadn’t played much at cornerback before this spring.

“It’s been good,” Hill said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “I feel like obviously it was a transition, one I’m going to have to make but I feel comfortable. I trust the coaches. They’ve been preparing me well. Right now, just with OTAs, there’s only certain things we can do right now, but they’ve been getting me prepared.”

“To be honest, a lot of people think I played corner before, but I haven’t played too much, so I really have to start from square one and take it a day at a time. Right now, I feel like it’s been good. First day it was just a little bit different. Now I feel a little bit better in my techniques and certain things like that.”

Ravens

Ravens DL Travis Jones is hoping to become a dominant pass-rushing presence for Baltimore.

“I just want to go out there and dominate and improve off the things I did last year and just keep being better, stacking days,” Jones said, via PFT. “I think I want to go out there for like five, six sacks, at least. Bare minimum.”

Steelers

Steelers sixth-round DT Logan Lee was one of three defenders taken by Pittsburgh in the draft. Pittsburgh DL Cameron Heyward touched on how he can help Lee become the best version of himself.

“I haven’t really got a chance to get to know him on the field, but it seems like a hungry kid who’s had a lot of success in college at Iowa,” Heyward said, via Allison Koehler of the Steelers Wire. “He played the same system, so he understands the three or four structure a lot better than most, but it’s about being ready to step to the next level. I’m looking forward to seeing and getting the chance to know ’em and getting ’em ready for that moment.”