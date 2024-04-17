AFC Notes: Daxton Hill, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals added safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone this offseason, leaving the spot for S Daxton Hill in question. Hill mentioned the team has been open about how they plan on using him this upcoming season.

“I appreciate that, just having that conversation before things turned out and just hearing them out on why they did the things they did,” Hill said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Whatever happened, I can’t control that. I’m just going to put my best foot forward … I’m not really stressing out about what’s to come. I’ve been through so much the first two years, it’s nothing that I’m not used to.”

Former USF basketball player Bayron Matos, who is from the Dominican Republic and is also an International Pathway Program prospect, had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he surprised doctors with his recovery from a rotator cuff strain.

“That’s one thing that Dr. ElAttrache was super, super surprised, especially when I first got to him in November, is how did I play in the Baltimore game?” Watson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Really the Cardinals game too, but especially the Baltimore game. He was amazed by that. So if I can play through that right now, the glenoid is healed and it’s just building that endurance and the management of just throwing footballs constantly and not getting it tired. So I think that part is good as far as being patient.”

Watson is confident he’ll be ready for training camp and is just focused on improving ahead of the regular season.

“I’ve learned how to be patient the last three years, so for me, that’s not a big part either,” Watson said. “I think it’s just honestly just staying focused and on track of what they’re allowing me to do and just taking it one step at a time. And if I can do that and focus on myself to be the better person and be the better teammate and player that I can be through this process, then I think that’s the best thing.”

Ravens

