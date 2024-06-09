AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

In an offseason where they lost WR Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jaguars took first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. to help fill the void. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson is impressed with Thomas throughout the early parts of the offseason.

“He looked good. Really a smart guy, the things that we’ve introduced to him well he’s picked up well,” Pederson said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “He’s been able to retain it, recall it and it looks smooth on the field.”

“We’re going to continue to work and there’s some things we’ve got to work with that he didn’t see in college defensively, that he’s going to see here in the NFL. So we’ll continue to work with him on that.”

Texans

During his rookie season, Texans DE Dylan Horton was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but he recently finished up his treatments and is in remission. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans was emotional talking about how inspirational Horton has been for the team.

“What a special moment for Dylan,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “For me to see him ring the bell, it brings a tear to your eye just to know a young man whose career is ahead of him, he is just going along playing football and at the drop of a dime that changes That is for all of us. Life changes at an instant, at a moment, but it is about how you respond and Dylan has responded tremendously.”

“His attitude has been off the charts throughout this entire process, and I think a lot of us have a lot to learn from Dylan Horton. I know a lot of us have people who are battling cancer or have been through it or have been going through it themselves, but I think Dylan is such an inspiration to know that whatever you are battling, whatever you are going through if you attack it with a positive attitude, the right mindset, you too can overcome it. That is what Dylan was able to do.”

Titans

Tennesse added WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency to surround QB Will Levis with talent. Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins believes this is one of the better receiving rooms he’s ever been a part of and mentioned how they push each other to improve.

“I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I’ve had the chance to play with on paper,” Hopkins said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven’t played a game yet. So, we’ll see how it goes once we hit the field. [We’re] just taking it day by day. Tyler Boyd has been in this program for a while. A lot of us are still learning how things go. Just coming out practicing.”

“I am always competing. Any time we get anyone who is a No.1 receiver, my mindset is to go out and outcompete them, outdo them. I’ve always had that mindset, Kobe Bryant being my favorite athlete of all time. Any time I get a chance to compete against anyone I am trying to outcompete them, trying to outdo them. And that’s only going to make the team better.”