AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL coach Brentson Buckner expects OLB K’Lavon Chaisson to have a “big year” in 2023. The former first-round pick was pegged as one of the team’s offseason standouts so far.

“I look forward to him having a big year this year,” said Buckner, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

Titans

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins officially signed his contract with the team on Monday and said that HC Mike Vrabel was one of the reasons he decided to join Tennessee.

“Vrabel is a straight-shooter, and over my career, he has always checked in on me,” Hopkins said, via the team’s website. “Even when I was in Houston, he was a defensive coach, but he would still check on me just to see how I was doing — that always stuck with me, and I always wanted to be around people like that. I always wanted to be somewhere where I knew I could maximize my potential, not just as a player, but as DeAndre. And I knew Vrabel, being around him, that’s what he brings out of you.”