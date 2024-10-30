AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, sources close to the Broncos “believe there’s a 50/50 chance” they trade WR Courtland Sutton .

. Pauline adds Denver is not in a hurry to move him unless the price is right and it makes them better for the long run.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid praised recently acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ performance in his debut with the team in Week 8 and expects to see him get more involved going forward.

“He did a nice job in the run game, did a nice job in the pass game — had the big third down catch right off the bench and did well with that,” Reid said, via PFT. “He’s a good football player. Being able to fit in more will even be better, I think, as we go forward here. He was chomping at the bit on the sideline wanting to play and at the same time, knowing that he didn’t have all of it down so there was a patience there. But he was into the game and I think you’ll be able to see more this next game.”

Chiefs

During an interview with Tom Brady on Fox’s Sunday NFL show, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he’s chasing Brady’s seven Super Bowl titles.

“It gives me something to chase,” Mahomes said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “It’s going to be hard to get there, but I’ll do my best trying to get there.”

Eagles’ former president Joe Banner called Mahomes long-term deal a “gift” for Kansas City and a “massive advantage” against the rest of the league.

“It’s a gift,” Banner said. “Having the most important player under contract for the long term and planning around that is a massive advantage.”

One NFC executive pointed out that Mahomes’ 10-year, $450 million deal allows them to sign the “middle class” tier of players better than other teams.

“None of it works if you don’t have a really good QB, which is why teams are willing to pay the premium to secure it,” an NFC executive said. “But what shows in what Kansas City is dealing with is that both sides are working with each other to stay together and remain nimble. He’s clearly willing to work with them. If you have a top-paid quarterback and they take a big chunk of this cap, you are having to figure out which three or four or five guys are at the top, then a big gap. The Chiefs can work the middle class a little bit more than others.”