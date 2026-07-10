AFC Notes: Declan Doyle, Drew Allar, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Daxton Hill is entering his fifth-year option, while CB DJ Turner will be in the final year of a four-year contract. When asked about contract extensions for both players, executive vice president Katie Blackburn said they have their “work cut out for us” in retaining both and figuring out how to manage their cap situation.

“It’s something that we’ll have to work through,” Blackburn said, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic. “Love those guys. Love DJ, love Dax, and we obviously have our work cut out for us as to how to try to figure out how to retain them while we have the other commitments that we have. That’s just something we’re going to have to work through, but obviously we love those guys, and we’ll explore what we can to see where we end up.”

Ravens

Declan Doyle enters his first season as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator. Lamar Jackson mentioned that Doyle is proving to be a vocal coach and held him accountable for a mistake during minicamp.

“He cursed me out yesterday,” Jackson said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “I was supposed to run a naked play, like a boot-action, and I tossed the ball instead. He (Doyle) was like, ‘Lamar, what the F are you doing?’ I was like, ‘Damn, that’s on me.’ I laughed. I wasn’t used to that.”

Jackson mentioned that Doyle is running a completely different system from what Todd Monken deployed last season, while there are some concepts from what Greg Roman ran in 2022.

“Nothing really transitioned over from the last system,” Jackson said. “We brought some things over from (Roman’s) system that I was comfortable with, things a lot of guys were comfortable with. In this system, it’s different. It’s all Dec and I feel like everybody is hands on. We’re dialed in.”

Jackson expects more “explosiveness” this season, and Doyle is proving to be a very creative playcaller.

“I feel like there’s going to be a lot of explosiveness this year,” Jackson said. “The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it’s mind-blowing. I’m excited.”

Steelers

Steelers rookie QB Drew Allar said he’s familiar with a lot of the west coast concepts that HC Mike McCarthy has in his scheme.

“The West Coast offense in general was something I studied a lot in the offseasons at Penn State,” Allar said, via Fox Sports. “Kind of the newer versions like the [Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean] McVay and [San Francisco 49ers head coach] Mike Shanahan. I was on that trend for the last four years. But it’s now kind of a full circle moment for me, going back and seeing how everything really started. Why the drops are a certain way and how they match up with the progressions. And where the concepts originated from. It’s really cool to be a part of that. It’s a lot of information, but it’s starting to slow down for me.”

Allar said that he’s excited to sit and learn behind QB Aaron Rodgers and believes being his understudy will be good for his career.

“I’m really excited to learn from him,” Allar added. “With him being in Coach McCarthy’s system in Green Bay, it’s beneficial because he knows the system inside and out, even though he hasn’t played in it in five or six years at this point. And just everything he’s going through in his career, playing in tens of thousands of snaps, how much experience and knowledge he has — the nuances of playing the position of quarterback, reading coverages, the defensive tendencies — any little thing I can pick up to help me process faster and be more accurate, I’m all in for it.”