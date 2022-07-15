AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DC Gus Bradley was asked how DT DeForest Buckner would respond to the defensive changes around him this offseason.

“Any time you have a really good player on the inside, it helps the perimeter,” Bradley said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “A lot of this game is affecting the quarterback and you can have a couple of good edge rushers but when you have a really good rusher on the inside, it even strengthens the outside. So, (Buckner) brings that. I think he brings a presence, a mentality. I think with Buck, the quality that I’ve learned to see in his career is his endurance. When you have a veteran presence, even though he’s Year Seven, he still is veteran for this team and from game one to game 17, the endurance that it takes and you can feel that type of presence and that type of leadership not only in the defensive line room but throughout the defense.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence revealed during a recent media appearance that things are going well with HC Doug Pederson in control of the team. He also praised the staff that Pederson has brought in to develop him as a young quarterback with a high ceiling.

“[H]is resume speaks for itself. But then seeing the way he carries himself, the way he treats people,” Lawrence told Colin Cowherd. “The way he leads, I think we’re similar — just our demeanors our personality. Doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that’s really important to have if you’re going to be a really good head coach, especially in the NFL. So it’s been great getting to know him. I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason. There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan for progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready to go into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited. And not only him, just having coach McCoy, Press Taylor, Jim Bob Cooter — all those guys to pull from that are all offensive minds, that have called plays before. Seeing everybody work together and just being able to soak all that up has been awesome.”

Titans

Titans OL Aaron Brewer, who has heard throughout his amateur and professional career that he doesn’t have the size to be an effective offensive lineman, is once again preparing to prove his naysayers wrong.

Titans OL coach Keith Carter said that what Brewer lacks in size, he makes up for with athleticism. Carter wants Brewer to focus on continuing to add healthy weight while maintaining the aspects of his game that make him good.

“Aaron is an unbelievable athlete,” Carter said via the team’s official website. “So, he has a really unbelievable way to recover when he gets stuck in some bad positions. For him, it’s getting as big as he can, but not losing that part of his game. And then just being consistent from a technique standpoint. I think he’s come a long way and I am excited to see where he goes.”

Brewer isn’t worried about his lack of size and focuses his game around his strengths.

“The kind of player I am, I am more smaller, quick twitch, explosive,” Brewer said. “So, I just work with what I got. I know I am strong for my size, and I’m fast as well.”

Brewer is focused on giving himself every opportunity to compete for a starting role heading into the season.

“Going into this season, I just want to stay as healthy as possible and do everything I can do to compete and get that job,” he said. “Since my rookie I came in and played with effort and finish. That is the identity of the team, and I am buying in and listening to the vets. Buying into that culture has helped me get to where I am at now.”