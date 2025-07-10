AFC Notes: Denzel Ward, Jaire Alexander, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Former Duke WR Jordan Moore has been a standout for the Bengals this offseason, drawing praise from his position coach.

“He’s an A+ young man, fits our culture, and wants to be great,” Bengals WR coach Troy Walters told Dan Hoard. “He’s coachable, and I’m excited to have him as one of our guys.”

Browns

Browns CB Denzel Ward led the league last season, defending 19 passes in a career-high 16 games, but wants to turn more of those breakups into interceptions.

“I do think last year probably was my best year,” Ward told Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I had some pretty good numbers. Felt good…PBUs are good, but those interceptions help change the game tremendously and help the team win. So I got my hands on a lot of balls last year, but being able to take that ball away will help us even more.”

Ward is echoing the messaging from Browns DC Jim Schwartz on the topic.

“Denzel got his hands on a lot of passes last year, and we need to convert more of those to interceptions,” Schwartz said. “And that’s the difference between Pro Bowl and All-Pro. The game-changing plays. The PBU is big for us, but we need to get more of the INTs and he’s made a big push to convert those to INTs and we need that to show on the field…Denzel had a drive and break on the ball that was as good as I’ve ever seen. A little bit like we talked about before with finishing plays for turnovers.”

“I think about it a lot. Jim, he challenges me a lot, and I appreciate that,” Ward added on Schwartz. “I’m trying to be great, greater than great, and he’s pushing me every day.”

Ward also commented on going against four different quarterbacks in practice, including a veteran like Joe Flacco and two rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

“I’m looking forward to picking them all off in practice and they’re all looking good competing,” Ward said. “So I’m looking forward to see how it continues to play out. The best guy’s going to be out there.”

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton is the latest member of the team’s defensive backfield to be asked about the signing of veteran CB Jaire Alexander.

“Great addition,” Hamilton said of Alexander’s signing, via the team website. “He’s been one of the best in this league since he got in it. To have anybody like that, no matter what position, especially as a DB, it’s super valuable.”