AFC Notes: Derek Stingley, Texans, Draft Visits, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Colts, among others. (Tony Pauline)

UCLA LB Joe Vaughn met with the Colts at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Colorado DE BJ Green met with the Colts at the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Jaguars

Per SI.com’s John Shipley, the Jaguars met with Baylor WR Monaray Baldwin at his pro day.

Texans

The Texans signed CB Derek Stingley to a three-year, $90 million contract extension earlier this week. Stingley described the moment his contract was finalized when he was working with his father and coach, Derek Stingley Sr.

“When I found out I was working out with my pops,” Stingley said, via Aaron Wilson. “Then halfway through the workout he was like, ‘Oh dude, guess what?’ and I was like ‘What?’, and then he was like, ‘The deal is done’. Then, I was like ‘What? That’s crazy’. I was just saying that it was crazy.”

Stingley is grateful to have the trust of Houston’s front office.

“That means a lot,” Stingley said. “Especially throughout the years, just every single year it seems like I’ve gained their trust more. They’re allowing me to be comfortable with who I am, whether that’s on the field or off the field. So, there was never any pressure to be this person or be that person. So, I think it’s pretty cool. They actually believe in me, so that’s nice.”

Stingley was never focused on his contract situation and only paid attention to how he was playing.

“I kind of went into this situation just basically just thinking, like, ‘Just playing football,’” Stingley said. “I wasn’t really focused on how all of that was going to get done. It got done and it’s cool. The market is different now, but that doesn’t really have anything to do with me really. I am just here to play football.”

William & Mary OT Charles Grant met with the Texans at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Titans

Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Titans in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)