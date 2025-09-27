AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Jerry Jeudy, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DT Kris Jenkins Jr. is coming off a great performance in Week 3 against the Vikings, where he recorded 1.5 sacks and six tackles. Jenkins said he put a lot of work in over the offseason with his uncle, former NFL DL Cullen Jenkins, and feels the game has started to slow down for him.

“I did a lot more work with my uncle, and he really helped slow down the game for me. And it’s been very helpful having him and my dad, because we think very similarly. So he knows how to communicate to me what I’m doing right, what I’m doing wrong, what I need to work on,” Jenkins said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site.

Jenkins said his uncle helped develop his quickness, lateral movement, flexibility, and technique.

“He’s a lot quicker than I am. I will give him that. So he’s been teaching me really emphasizing my quickness, my lateral movement, and we did a lot of that, and then my flexibility as well. And working on the little things, like technique when it comes to my get-off, and a lot of film watching, too. Like the stuff he does to identify tendencies.”

Jenkins added that his uncle also put a focus on refining his hand placement.

“We talked a lot about hand placement, and it’s one of those little things where if you can identify when they’re heavy on their hands, when they’re light on their hands. If they have both hands up, if they’re a little heavier leaning down, what does that mean? If they’re a little more sitting back, what does that mean? Pull? Pass? Etc.”

Browns

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy recorded just one reception for 17 yards in Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Packers. The receiver said he’s staying positive and has faith that his productivity will turn around.

“Just keep having faith,” Jeudy said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Negativity ain’t going to make it better. So just staying positive and you see the outcome once you stay positive.”

Last year with the Broncos, Jeudy had just one touchdown reception through the first nine games of the season. He believes that his previous struggles have helped him develop a strong mindset.

“The good thing is I dealt with that, so the biggest thing is just having the right mindset and just knowing this is the game of football,” Jeudy said. “One week you might not get no catches. Next week you might have 10, 14, 20 catches and a week after that you might not get no catches again. So the biggest thing is just staying the course, staying level-headed and just knowing eventually your time will come and just being patient — know that it really, really mess up your feelings towards the game, the way you come out there and compete and practice. So just stay focused and stay driven.”

Although Jeudy said he plays with a lot of emotion, he prevents his frustration from getting the best of him.

“I pride myself playing with a lot of emotion but not playing emotional,” Jeudy said. “So I just do what I’m supposed to do. Of course, when you playing a competitive game like this, you’re going to have a lot of emotions and energy, so that’s just a part of the game.”

Ravens

It’s been an uncharacteristic start to the season for Ravens RB Derrick Henry, committing three fumbles in each of the opening three games of the season. Henry said he’s still dwelling on the mistakes and wants to prove he can fix his issues.

“I’m still pissed, mad at myself,” Henry said, via Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “I don’t try to harp on it too much. At the same time, it’s a problem that’s got to be fixed. I’m working on it as hard as I can to get this issue resolved. It’s tough right now because it’s been consecutive weeks – back to back to back, which is crazy. Nobody can fix it but yourself. I accept it like a man. Everything that comes with it, I accept. It’s my responsibility to take care of the ball for this organization. It’s testing my faith right now. I’ve just got to keep believing and keep working. I feel like I let my teammates down, which I don’t want to do.” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Henry has been accountable for his ball-security woes and isn’t worried about him. “He said he’s his own worst critic, I like to say he’s his own best critic,” Harbaugh said. “He’s very, very accountable. When somebody cares so much about what they’re doing and they’re so accomplished, and so talented and so good and works so hard – as a coach you just can’t worry about that. I’m not worried about Derrick Henry at all.” As for Baltimore suffering seven sacks in Week 3’s loss to the Lions, Harbaugh said they are looking at ways they can limit pressure. “We have a lot of offensive options,” Harbaugh said. “That’s a game-to-game thing. We’ve been down this road before. I think we had the same conversation last year. We’ll be fine. We’re going to play really good on offense, I promise you. Our offensive line is going to play really good. We’re going to work really hard at it.”