AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders is considered day-to-day with an oblique strain, which is an injury that requires quarterbacks to be patient with.

“Yeah, felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individual [drills], so took a look at it,” Stefanski said, via the team’s YouTube. “If it’s a right guard, you can play through that. When it’s a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So, unfortunately, going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds. But, want to be smart because he’s a thrower — you can’t push that thing.”

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline notes the overall belief in Cleveland is that veteran QB Joe Flacco will be named the starter, as the rookies don’t seem ready to play on Sundays. Pauline adds his sources have told him Browns third-round QB Dillon Gabriel seems to be trying to leave the pocket despite the design of the play, and that’s a habit opponents can take advantage of if he has to play this year.

Ravens

There was some doubt surrounding the Ravens’ decision to sign RB Derrick Henry last offseason because of his scheme fit with QB Lamar Jackson, along with his age. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh reflected on the decision to sign Henry, calling it a dream scenario for them.

“I guess I always wanted him,” Harbaugh said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “He was like the dream guy. When I saw him in the building after he signed his contract (in March 2024), I thought, ‘Pinch myself — this is really happening.’ Then, all of a sudden, (outside reaction) was like, ‘Derrick Henry’s done,’ or ‘He can’t fit that offense; he doesn’t fit the Ravens.’ All that craziness. It cracked me up.”

Harbaugh thought the questions about his scheme fit were ludicrous because of Jackson and Henry’s ability to do whatever is asked of them. Overall, the presence of both would be too much in the run game, and that proved to be true last year.

“People asked me, ‘Why would you take him? He doesn’t fit with Lamar; it’s not going to be a fit in the gun and the pistol and all that?’” And I’m just like, ‘He can do anything. He’s really, really good. Let’s not overthink this.’”

“Derrick runs every gap, and then there’s the fact that you have to commit so many resources to stopping him coming downhill. And then Lamar can give it to him, or he can keep it, and then the ball can go to any gap, all the way out to the sideline from there. Which means you have to defend pretty much the whole width of the field, pretty much every time that we do any kind of a run play. And it’s Derrick Henry, and if we get any kind of push inside, obviously it makes it that much better.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin believes his team’s defense has the pieces in place to be a “historic” unit if they come together and fulfill their potential.

“We feel really good about the prospects of this group. We do,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “We’ve got to write that story. We’ve got enough talent, we’ve got enough schematics to do big, big things. When I say big things, I’m talking about historic things.”