AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said WR Calvin Ridley didn’t run a wrong route and it was a miscommunication between him and QB Trevor Lawrence.

“There’s a big difference between running the wrong route and not being on the exact same page with how you’re running a route. We have not had wrong routes.” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “There has not been ‘this person doesn’t know what they’re doing, they’re running the wrong route,’ things like that.”

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) and TE George Fant (hip) are not expected to play in Week 15, but Collins is “making progress.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who is in the last year of his contract, wouldn’t comment when asked if QB Will Levis‘ performance could convince him to sign an extension: “I’m not thinking about that yet. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of this season,” per Terry McCormick.