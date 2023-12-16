AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said WR Calvin Ridley didn’t run a wrong route and it was a miscommunication between him and QB Trevor Lawrence.

There’s a big difference between running the wrong route and not being on the exact same page with how you’re running a route. We have not had wrong routes.” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “There has not been ‘this person doesn’t know what they’re doing, they’re running the wrong route,’ things like that.”

Texans

Titans

  • Titans RB Derrick Henry, who is in the last year of his contract, wouldn’t comment when asked if QB Will Levis‘ performance could convince him to sign an extension: “I’m not thinking about that yet. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of this season,” per Terry McCormick.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply