AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars OC Press Taylor said WR Calvin Ridley didn’t run a wrong route and it was a miscommunication between him and QB Trevor Lawrence.
“There’s a big difference between running the wrong route and not being on the exact same page with how you’re running a route. We have not had wrong routes.” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “There has not been ‘this person doesn’t know what they’re doing, they’re running the wrong route,’ things like that.”
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) and TE George Fant (hip) are not expected to play in Week 15, but Collins is “making progress.”
Titans
- Titans RB Derrick Henry, who is in the last year of his contract, wouldn’t comment when asked if QB Will Levis‘ performance could convince him to sign an extension: “I’m not thinking about that yet. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of this season,” per Terry McCormick.
