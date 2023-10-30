AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Will Levis, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars S Andrew Wingard was fired up after a big win over the Steelers on Sunday and has a lofty goal of helping his team reach the Super Bowl.

“Isn’t this fun? Is this not fun? This is awesome,” Wingard said, via JaguarsWire.com. “I mean, look at these freakin’ fans. We need to be selling out ‘The Bank’ every damn week. We need to win all our home games and we’re gonna go to the [expletive] Super Bowl.”

Titans

Titans rookie QB Will Levis had an impressive NFL debut on Sunday in which he completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

“This is a dream come true for sure,” Levis said, via Pro Football Talk. “I dreamed of this moment as a kid and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we’re on to Pittsburgh as Vrabel would say.”

Titans

Trade rumors continue to swirl regarding Titans RB Derrick Henry in the days leading up to the deadline.

Henry told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Falcons that he’s “happy to be a Titan.”

“I’m a Titan, and I’m happy to be a Titan,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt. “I am going to do everything I can to help this organization continue to win.”