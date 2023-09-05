AFC Notes: Derwin James, Travis Kelce, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Sean Payton spoke about fine-tuning his new offense with QB Russell Wilson at the helm as the season gets underway this coming week.

“I think throughout the course of the spring training camp, we got a pretty good grasp as to [his] strengths, the things that he does well,” Payton told reporters, via BroncosWire.com. “Part of it is, each week tailoring the offense around the opponent we’re playing, but also the strengths of our own players. That’s pretty common week-to-week with each opponent.”

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James is happy to see the team’s defense develop chemistry and thinks they will have a strong year together, with players like linebackers Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Eric Kendricks, and DL Sebastian Joseph-Day.

“A bunch of grown men coming together,” James said, via the Los Angeles Times. “We’re not kids. We’re not little boys. When a bunch of grown men make up their minds and they’re tired of something, that’s when things change. We definitely want to be that dominating group that we all know we can be. We’ve got the pieces to do it. We’ve got the guys to change that narrative.” “I really feel we’re way more connected this year, the whole defensive unit,” Joseph-Day added. “That’s what we needed. We needed time to jell with one another.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is happy that Kansas City will be unveiling a new Super Bowl banner but is ready to put last year in the books and continue winning in 2023. However, it was recently revealed his Week 1 status is in question due to a hyperextended knee.

“As sick as it sounds, I’m over last year,” Kelce said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m ready to keep things moving forward. You know, I think it will be cool for the fans, for the Hunt Family to be able to put another banner up, and that’ll be a moment for them. For me right now, I’m focused on beating the Detroit Lions, not really focused on any of the other stuff that goes on for the first game of the year. I just kind of put the past in the past and keep it moving. I have more goals, more objectives, a new team, and the sense of urgency to keep winning, baby.”