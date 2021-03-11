AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Deshaun Watson

In Thursday’s press conference, Texans’ new HC David Culley said they are “very committed” to Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback. He is our quarterback,” said Culley, via the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Culley added that they are not trying to change Watson’s mind on the matter of his trade request and that Houston plans on moving forward with him.

“It’s not a matter of me trying to change anyone’s mind. We’re committed to him. He’s a Houston Texan and we’re going to move forward with that,” said Culley, via Wilson.

Culley was adamant against answering questions about Watson’s future with the organization and reiterated that the quarterback is “ours.”

“I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan. I just know he’s a Houston Texan, he’s ours, and we’re going to go with that,” said Culley, via Aaron Reiss.

Culley said they don’t have a contingency plan in case Watson does not report to the Texans.

“Right now, there is no contingency plan. He is a Houston Texan. We’re committed to him, as I said before,” said Culley, via Wilson.

Culley added that Watson is “committed” to the Texans and that he should honor his four-year, $156 million contract.

“Yes, he is. With the commitment we made to him, I feel like that same commitment would be made to us also,” via Reiss.

Based on his conversation with Texans HC David Culley on Thursday, NFL Media’s Jim Trotter expects Houston to trade Deshaun Watson after the coach alluded to wanting players on the roster “right now” and who are “all in” for 2021.

on Thursday, NFL Media’s Jim Trotter expects Houston to trade after the coach alluded to wanting players on the roster “right now” and who are “all in” for 2021. Culley specifically said that Watson is their quarterback “right now” and “we’ll see what happens” in regards to any changes: “He is our starting quarterback right now. He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We’ll see what happens.” (Trotter)

Colts

According to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts are not one of the six teams involved with the Ravens in trade talks for OT Orlando Brown.

Jaguars

To rebuild the defense, new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer plans to start with the defensive line and work his way back from there. Ohio State became known as a defensive line factory while Meyer was coaching there and he hopes to build something similar in Jacksonville. “I always believe you build your team around the defensive line, and then you move backwards — so that’s what we’re going to do. . . . There is one commonality of great teams: they have great defensive lines,” Meyer said via John Oehser of the team’s website. “You can’t avoid that. There are ways to hide other things, but you have to have a strong defensive line. We’re committed to do that here.” Jaguars RBs coach Bernie Parmalee was among coaches leading drills for Clemson RB Travis Etienne at his Pro Day on Thursday. (Jim Nagy)

Texans