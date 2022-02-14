AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Texans, Titans

Deshaun Watson

The Texans are believed to have a goal of finally trading QB Deshaun Watson before the start of the 2022 league year on March 16. He’s due to count for more than three times as much on their cap, so there’s plenty of incentive to wrap the situation up. New HC Lovie Smith acknowledged as much when asked about the timeline for a deal.

“As soon as possible. I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be. There’s no other answer to give right now except for that one, and we’re going to try to get it resolved as soon as we possibly can. But we don’t play tomorrow. We have a little bit of time, and we’ll get it done.”

Texans

The quick turnaround the Bengals have had, going from having the No. 1 overall pick to playing in the Super Bowl the following season, is offering a lot of hope to other franchises. Included in that bunch is the Texans, as HC Lovie Smith talked up the team’s chances.

“Two years ago, we had a big lead [24–0 against the Chiefs in the divisional round], looked like we were getting ready to go deep in the playoffs. Things can happen quickly,” Smith said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “When I mention the Cincinnati Bengals, that should give all of us hope of how there’s parity in the NFL and things can change quickly. You lay your foundation and then you go to work. It’s not like when I got into this chair, I said, ‘All right, what are we gonna do in training camp? Offseason program, what is it gonna be like?’ We have a plan. You put your plan into place, which we’re going to do, and go to work. Nick [Caserio] and I are on the same page, that’s what we were able to get last year on how we see personnel. … So we’re kind of ahead of the curve a little bit.”

Obviously a major reason for Cincinnati’s turnaround is the play of QB Joe Burrow. Texans 2021 third-round QB Davis Mills has a lot of people in Houston optimistic, however.

“You look at the rookie quarterbacks we played against, Lawrence, Wilson with the Jets, we played San Francisco with Trey Lance. Of all those guys we played against, Davis played as well as any of those rookie quarterbacks,” Smith said. “So everyone wants to talk about the quarterback, I like him. I like his demeanor, how smart he is, and I like that he and [OC] Pep Hamilton have been together for a year already. Those things should help us. Got a chance to see Brandin Cooks and guys like that, and know exactly who they are. And the foundation that we put in place on the defensive side, our system is already in.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry was doing his usual thing this past season until a foot injury knocked him out for half the year. Henry’s return in the postseason wasn’t enough to lift the Titans and he has his heart set on atoning for it in 2022.

“What matters is being here and playing (in the postseason), which we came up short,” Henry told NFL Media’s Omar Ruiz. “So just being fueled from that, continue to work like I always done, and just have vengeance on my mind of coming into next season ready to attack and have a great year.”