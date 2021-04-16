AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Texans, Titans

Deshaun Watson

Texans GM Nick Caserio had nothing to add to Deshaun Watson‘s situation and said they intend on letting the legal process play out.

“I really don’t have any comment. I know Cal and ownership put a letter out on the organizational stance. I don’t have anything to add. It’s a legal process. The focus is on the offseason program and getting ready for the draft,” said Caserio, via Aaron Wilson.

Caserio refused to comment on potential scenarios involving Watson and the Texans going forward.

“We’re not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals and speculation. If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy bitcoin and speculate on that,” said Caserio, via Aaron Wilson.

“We’re respectful of the legal process,” said Caserio, via Aaron Wilson.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said their offseason approach has been to add “as much competition as possible” without being “position-specific”: “What we’ve tried to do is create as much competition as possible on the team. Our focus is not position-specific. Just try to bring as many good players in the building, let the competition take care of itself.” (Aaron Wilson)

Caserio called their activity in developing the Texans' coaching staff and roster has been "refreshing" for him since coming over from New England: "The past three or four months have been refreshing, invigorating. We try to put the best team together possible. Life is full of challenges and how you handle it is what matters." (Aaron Wilson)

Caserio added that he was excited to join the Texans in order to take on a new challenge: “I was blessed to have the opportunity to come to Houston. We’re excited to be here. Everybody has challenges. There are a lot bigger challenges in society. You’re going to face difficult situations. How you deal with those situations is the most important things.” (Aaron Wilson)

When speaking on the Texans’ addition of QB Tyrod Taylor , Caserio said the veteran has experience with HC David Culley and passing coordinator Pep Hamilton: “(Tyrod Taylor) has some experience with members of our staff.” (Aaron Wilson)

As for the Texans' first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft coming in the third round, Caserio stressed the importance of evaluating prospects: "The most important thing is to evaluate the players. It's not that difficult. We've done a lot of work, we've done a lot of research. James Liipfert and the area scouts, we've done a lot of work." (Aaron Wilson)

Caserio added that the Texans’ plans for the draft are “very player specific” with where they are selecting: “Part of our draft preparation is to look at different scenarios. The most important thing is to be prepared to pick when you’re scheduled to pick. There’s no set formula. It’s very player specific and player-driven.” (Aaron Wilson)

Caserio mentioned that he views draft picks as “50/50 propositions.” (Aaron Reiss)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said that Derrick Henry‘s strong work ethic allows him to handle a heavier workload than other running backs.

“It’s no secret that Derrick is a large part of what we are, and who we are as a football team,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “We try to be smart as we prepare. Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick. I’m not going to say that Derrick is the hardest working player in football; I wouldn’t do that to the players around this league. But I can’t imagine that any of them work harder than he does, and he understands that, and the toll that he is going to take.”

Vrabel added that they will “be smart” with how they use Henry, but mentioned that achieving over 2,000 yards like the running back did last season requires him to play at a higher rate.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Vrabel said. “You can’t want 2,000 yards, and then have him standing next to me. We’ll always try to do what is best for the team, and what is best for Derrick. Just be smart and make sure he is communicating with us and how he feels, and we’re evaluating his performance.” Vrabel doesn’t think it is “too far-fetched” to have Titans DE Jeffery Simmons contribute as an offensive player. “I don’t think that is too far-fetched,” Vrabel. “For Jeffery, he could play a lot of places. Big Jeff can play a lot of different places for us.” Vrabel indicated that he wants the Titans’ defense to improve on third-down and red-zone situations. “What we want to do is we want to be great, and be better situationally – third down, red zone,” Vrabel said. “When you look back at it, the third down was really where opportunities continue to rise. It gives the chance for the offense to get into drives. So being better there is something we are obviously going to focus on and hopefully that can start to improve (the defense). We are looking to win, and being an aggressive defense that continues to take the football away. That is something that always is going to be critical, and being really good in the red zone.”