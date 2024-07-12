AFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, Amani Hooker, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd said it’s still their goal to chase a Super Bowl title after last season’s collapse following an 8-3 start to the year.

“Expectations never change. It’s the Super Bowl every year,” Lloyd said, via Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT4. “I think, obviously, last year, everyone talked about starting off 8-3 and finishing 1-5. For us, that’s always going to be in the back of our minds, but we have nothing but the highest expectations. We’ve been working a little bit differently as far as not following the philosophy of expecting different results, doing the same thing. So, I would expect different results this year. We’ve changed things up a little bit for the better. I’m really just excited. We’ve got all the right pieces in place. OTAs went well. So really, you find out in training camp what type of team you are, and I look forward to getting out there and competing, competing with the guys, having a lot of fun, and really just getting better.”

Texans

Texans OL Kendrick Green is feeling in the best shape of his life after recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered last season.

“I feel great. I’m ready to get after it,” Green said, via Aaron Wilson. “I’m excited man. I feel great. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in in my whole life, so I’m ready to go.”

Green is excited to compete for the starting left guard job in camp.

“I think it’s going to be fun. I’m excited,” Green said. “I know a lot of other guys are excited. So we’re going to get after it and see how it comes out.”

Green isn’t concerned about the outside skepticism about Houston’s offensive line.

“We ain’t too worried about rankings from outside sources,” Green said. “We ain’t too worried about it. We know what we’ve got in our room. We’ve got a great damn room. I think we’ve got one of the best rooms in the league, and we’re deep. So, it ain’t too many people who got it like that.”

Titans

Titans S Amani Hooker is heading into his sixth season with the team, but this year came with plenty of change. Hooker talked about how his life will be easier playing with CBs Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed.

“We have two dogs — we have Chido and Sneed out there,” Hooker said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I can’t wait to go full speed with them, with the pads on. I have been watching them make plays for the other team against us, so I am excited that they’re on our team now and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“These guys have proven they can be in the right position to make the plays, and when I’m out there I am able to do my job now, and start searching for plays as they come to me. Knowing you have guys that are aggressive out there, it makes me as a safety have that same mentality that they have and bring it to our defense.”