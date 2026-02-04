AFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, Robert Saleh, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd achieved his first Pro Bowl selection and earned second-team All-Pro honors after the organization declined his fifth-year option for 2026. Lloyd said playing in a contract year didn’t push him harder this season, and he has always approached each season as if it is a “prove-it year.”

“Every year is a prove-it year. You always have that mindset,” Lloyd said, via NFL.com.

Lloyd had five interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2025. Lloyd thinks DC Anthony Campanile quickly recognized his skillset and figured out how to utilize him.

“I take pride in being able to do what I did last year in any defense,” Lloyd said. “Obviously, (new coaches) came in and they understood that I have a skill set. And, you know, as the weeks progressed, they really started allowing me to utilize that skill set more and more and play at the level that I’m playing. So it’s always great whenever a defensive coordinator believes in you. And, you know, that’s the case with any player, you know, all these guys, you know, the coaches do put them in the best position. So, you know, I was definitely a product of that. And then just me being right, you know, for myself as far as being at my best every week. It really just comes down to, you know, every day, ready to attack practice, ready to attack the game. And that’s nutrition, sleep, all the above.”

Lloyd said he would like to re-sign with Jacksonville, but being in the “right spot” is what is most important.

“I want to be where God wants me to be,” Lloyd said. “For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there. And so, for me, it’s just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that’s the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward is glad to have new HC Robert Saleh and OC Brian Daboll in the fold, commenting that he needs a coach like Daboll, who approaches each day consistently.

“I don’t need it, but I want it,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “And it’s not for my sake, because I know what I want to be – I don’t need a coach to pat me on the back or cuss me out. I want a coach like coach Daboll who is going to be the same each and every day. He is going to let me know the real, and I just have to respond.”

Ward feels like Saleh is a “great hire” because of the identity he’s looking to instill in the roster.

“I think it’s a great hire, especially for the team and where we want to be identity-wise, what we want to put on the field,” Ward said. “I think he’s respected among players across the league. So, I am excited to have him as my head coach, and excited to get some wins for him. It has been good getting to know him, especially him starting to learn more about me, and me learning more about him. We want to create that relationship and be able to carry it over onto the field.”

Ward reflected on meeting Daboll during the pre-draft process last year when he was the Giants’ head coach.

“I had a good interview process with him throughout the draft season last year, and I think he’s going to do a lot of things to compliment me. I think he is going to put me and the team in the best situation,” Ward said. “He is a coach who is well respected, and someone like me wants to play for a guy like that. I am for sure going to have his back, and he is going to have mine. I am excited to learn from him. … Having a coach like Daboll, who is going to listen to me, and give me feedback from the film room to the field and put his game plan in each and every week. That is why I am excited to be heard by him, and it is going to get some wins for us.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh jokingly admitted that he used to believe that OC Brian Daboll was a jerk.

“I always thought he was a jerk,” Saleh said, via The Athletic, with a laugh. “When we’d play against him, he never said hello.”

Saleh and Daboll were run out of New York, with poor quarterback play being one of the main contributing factors. They’ve grown to appreciate each other and believe they can work in unison to lock down each side of the ball.

“We’ve had many conversations about just how we would handle things,” Saleh said. “The empathy of being in the (New York) market. We built a common appreciation for the way we go about our business — the way he runs offense, the way I run defense, and so to be able to link up with him, we’re very fortunate.”

Saleh added that part of the team’s philosophy will be taking the pressure off of QB Cam Ward and making him not feel like he has to will the team to victory every possession.

“For Cam, the best way to develop a quarterback is to give him a team that doesn’t make him feel like he has to be Superman, at least early on,” Saleh said. “There is going to be a time as Cam continues to develop where he can put this entire organization on his shoulders and lead it to a win. But asking that of a young kid I think is unrealistic. So, building a structure for him that doesn’t ask him to be Superman 60 plays a game will be at the front of our minds.”

Saleh hopes to rebuild Ward from the ground up, starting with fundamentals, and believes Daboll will be the mentor who helps him reach the next level.

“Cam, from everything I’ve gathered and all the discussions I’ve had throughout the building, throughout the league: He comes with an elite work ethic, elite character, elite person,” Saleh said. “The biggest thing we’re gonna work with Cam is just going all the way back to the beginning. We’ve gotten a whole offseason to work with him, take him back to the beginning on the field and off the field, the process, what it looks like to not only be a professional with regards to preparation with his body but also with regards to preparing from a game-planning standpoint or playbook standpoint.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Titans are hiring former Giants safeties coach Marquand Manuel in the same role.