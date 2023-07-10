AFC Notes: Devin Singletary, Malik Willis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts TE Jelani Woods is hoping for a breakout season now that he feels more comfortable with the team’s playbook.

“I felt like I was learning a lot in a short amount of time,” Woods said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Essentially learning two positions – the F and the Y – they both do two completely different tasks on almost every play. It was kind of like a whirlwind starting off and then once I kind of settled and got down it was like one day it just clicked honestly, and I could start putting everything together and it was like one big picture. I was able to move pretty fast after that thinking-wise.”

Texans

Texans RB Devin Singletary is used to being the featured back in Buffalo but is facing competition with a strong second-year RB in Dameon Pierce as he enters Houston.

“For one, it’s respect,” Singletary told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “We respect each other for sure. Two is — and this offense hasn’t been showing that — more than one guy can eat. Do you know what I’m saying? More than one guy can eat. The biggest thing for us is we’re going to be feeding off of each other’s energy. Of course, it’s a game, it’s competition. You’ve always got to compete, but it’s going to be a healthy competition. Making each other better, pushing yourself to each other’s best — getting the best out of each other. So, I think that’s going to be big.”

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com writes that QB Malik Willis’s spot on the 53-man roster “ isn’t guaranteed ” but added that he has outperformed second-round QB Will Levis during the offseason program and has shown that he has improved from an underwhelming first season.