AFC Notes: Devin Singletary, Tyjae Spears, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Regarding the Jaguars moving on from K Riley Patterson in favor of signing K Brandon McManus as a free agent, HC Doug Pederson said they felt it was too good of an opportunity to sign McManus and still gain value by trading Patterson to the Lions.

“First of all, I can’t say enough about Riley and what he did for us last year,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, it was a huge kick in the Chargers game at the end of the year to get us to the divisional round. Obviously, wish him the best. You guys know how Trent [Baalke] and I feel — anytime you can add a player like Brandon who’s going into his 10th year with the experience he has, [plus] an opportunity to get something for Riley too, it’s not like it was just a total wash out there. But at least be able to get a pick for Riley and actually keep him in the NFL and keep him kicking back in Detroit where he came from and stared. It was just an opportunity to get better as a football team and we’re always going to look to do that. It’s just unfortunate that when you’re at 90 guys, you have to make these types of decisions to move on.”

Pederson said they are eager to see McManus’ leg strength in their offseason program.

“That’s something we’ve got to see with Brandon, with his pedigree and his experience. But I think that’s yet to be seen. There is a comfort level, obviously, as a decision-maker to put a kicker out there. When we look at some of the top kickers around the league, you cross the 50, 45, 40, you’re into field goal range. So, obviously we’re going to take a look at that this spring and training camp and see how that plays out.”

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce views incoming RB Devin Singletary as a compliment to him rather than competition and says the two have gotten along well since his arrival.

“Every time we talk, we’re always talking ball,” Pierce told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “I’m always asking — because he’s a shiftier kind of guy, more of a in-space type of player — I’m not asking him what he’s doing, I’m asking, ‘What are you thinking when you’re doing it?’ He’s a very intentional player. The more I get to pick his brain, the more I get into his mindset of how he sees the game, and how he sees the play develop. It’s really simple. Sometimes it’s as simple as, ‘Hey, man. He’s dropping, bro. What I’m thinking is, I’m sitting right here.’ Just simple stuff like that.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they are working on new ways to implement their running game and pointed out that RB Tyjae Spears has lined up in multiple locations.

“You’re just trying to figure out what’s best for you and what you can add and what’s too much,” Vrabel said, via Paul Kuharsky. “Tyjae had worked hard to learn multiple spots, to learn different places where Tim (Kelly) and the offense has him lined up. Things just happen quicker when you are on 11-on-11 and getting into the routes quicker whenever he’s out of the backfield or lined up. I think those things are something with younger players, how quickly the ball has to come out or how quickly you have to become available because of the pass rush and the time that you have to throw the football.”

Vrabel thinks it’s important to build multiple schemes for their rushing attack so they can be prepared for different defenses.

“I think it was always let’s push the envelope and let’s see what else we can do knowing that probably all of it won’t stick or all of it won’t probably apply each and every week but it’s giving our defense a good opportunity to see some different schemes. I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to run 18 and 19 – stretch and cut – but I think that (we’re) trying to just figure out what else we can add and what else we can get good at, and who can help us at different positions in different personnel groups.”

Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting called Spears a “very versatile, very skillful, very quick” type of running back.

“Having running backs that are versatile enough to run different routes and do different things, it just makes things so much harder on the defense,” Murphy Bunting said. “(Spears) is very versatile, very skillful, very quick with a nice juke in him, a nice little step. I mess around with him a lot when I am chasing him down on those runs he has and he always hits me with a cutback. I think he’s very dynamic with what he does running the ball and receiving it.”