AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Kayshon Boutte, Adonai Mitchell, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on how the Dolphins have established the run over the past month, with RB De’Von Achane reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

“A gigantic part of it is the tonality with which our offensive line is playing — they’re really attacking people,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques. “For the past month, I’ve seen the most physical football that I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”

Jets

Jets WR Adonai Mitchell finally scored his first touchdown after letting go of the ball before his first one while he was still playing for the Colts earlier in the season.

“Yeah, that definitely crosses the mind,” Mitchell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “But it was a growing point and a learning point, so all I could do was grow and learn from it. And the only thing that was on my mind was just finish, finish, finish, finish.”

Breece Hall said he felt like a “decoy” on offense: “I knew we were going to air it out today because they were hanging their hat on stopping the run game. So I was playing decoy watching everybody else. So I was like — hopefully we win.” (Rosenblatt)

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he won't share why WR Arian Smith was a healthy scratch in Week 13, but expressed his belief in the rookie. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has continually improved each season in the NFL, and has averaged almost 45 yards per game with a career-best five touchdowns through 12 games. After a catastrophic broken ankle in his sophomore year at LSU that took away some of his track-level speed, Boutte knew he would get back to full health and show everyone what he’s capable of.

“I always knew I could get back to where I was,” Boutte said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I just think everybody stopped believing for a second. I feel like now, everybody’s back on the train. It’s kind of how it goes. But I don’t really buy into too much of the noise. Just be me at the end of the day.”