AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott is tasked with taking on the Dolphins offense in Week 4 after they hung 70 points on the Broncos in Week 3, noting that their offensive scheme is “almost revolutionary.”

“It seems like they added to it this offseason, right?” McDermott said, via the team website. “So, very good skill. Tua is throwing the ball extremely well. And their schematics are almost revolutionary in what they do. Coach McDaniel is very creative and does a lot of things to get you out of position on defense.”

Dolphins

It was a little bit of a surprise when RB De’Von Achane slipped all the way to the Dolphins’ pick in the third round given how speed-obsessed the NFL usually is. Achane has legitimate world-class speed but evidently weighing less than 190 pounds as a running back scared off some other teams. Not Miami, though, and Achane landed in the perfect spot with a speed-stacked roster and an innovative play-caller in HC Mike McDaniel. It only took until his second game to show that potential, with over 200 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in the Dolphins’ track meet, 70-20 win over the Broncos in Week 3.

“Me having 200 yards in an NFL game, that’s a shock to me,” Achane said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “But I think I showed the type of back I am. I don’t think people knew about my toughness, running between the tackles, taking hits. People think I’m an undersized back and can’t take the hits, but as you can see I can take them. I can pick up blocks.”

McDaniel mentioned that CB Eli Apple is currently not in concussion protocol. (Joe Schad)

is currently not in concussion protocol. (Joe Schad) Dolphins Raheem Mostert on the team attempting to go RBon the team attempting to go for the NFL scoring record: “I know I had a conversation with coach. He said I can’t do that. It’s bad karma. You just have to be respectful. For Mikey to do that, it shows the character he has.” ( Will Selva

Jets

Former Jets QB and Hall of Famer Joe Namath didn’t hold back when he was asked about the team’s current starting QB Zach Wilson during a recent media appearance.

“I didn’t take anything positive out of it. It was awful,” Namath said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “You sit down? You sit down on a play? You go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to win and make plays. You quit on a play? What is going on? It’s disgusting. I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh has a different opinion despite the fact that he has benched Wilson in the past for poor performance, as does veteran LB C.J. Mosley.

“You just don’t throw people away, man,” Saleh said of Wilson. “He’s not the reason why we lost [Sunday]. I know it’s going to go on deaf ears and whatever, but what we see on a day-in and day-out basis is a young man who is much improved from a year ago. He’s much more confident, he’s much more accurate, he’s got much more command of the huddle. He looks better in the pocket. [It] could have been better [Sunday], but he’s improved and he’s getting better and he’s going through his progressions, and when he is hitting his back foot with his timing and rhythm, I mean, he looks fantastic.”

“The record doesn’t work in his favor, but I know what kind of work he puts in, on and off the field, and you just got to stay the course,” Mosley said of Wilson. “He’s won games and that says a lot. When he’s on time and on target, he’s making some of the prettiest throws in the league. He’s been getting mentored by great people this offseason and even through this season. So, we’re just going to stay the course. We’re not panicking, we’re not doing any of that finger-pointing, none of that stuff.”

Wilson’s message to Jets fans: “Keep believing. I truly believe we’ve got the guys. We understand the frustration … we’re doing everything we can to get better.” ( Zack Rosenblatt