AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals S Cam Taylor-Britt had a rough year in 2024, when he was benched for performance. New Cincinnati DC Al Golden has been thrilled with Taylor-Britt’s energy so far and believes his mindset is where it needs to be to maximize his talent.

“Love his energy level. Love the way he practices. He’s engaged every day in the meetings. He comes prepared,” Golden said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He’s got great answers, and he’s got real talent. I think what we’re starting to see is the transformation into skill in a variety of ways. Whether that’s process, his preparation, his corner skill set, his ability to play nickel. It’s the confluence of all those things.”

“I think right now he’s buying in and he’s improving. You can’t have continuous improvement without his preparation and process, and he owns both right now.”

Taylor-Britt opened up on how Golden’s simpler defensive philosophy has helped him ease back into his old ways.

“Keeping stuff simple. Keeping everything the same thing in a couple of defenses,” Taylor-Britt said. “Everything is the same, and not thinking as much. You hear one word and you know everything else, basically. And you use your tools in your toolbox for that.”

Browns

Browns WR Diontae Johnson believes that the team will name Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback to begin the season.

“I think they are going to roll with Kenny (Pickett) for right now,” Johnson said, via Around The NFL. “I’ve been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then Joe (Flacco) will come in. I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he’s coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. So, I think they are going to stick with him through the preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.”

Steelers

In a recent podcast appearance, Hall of Fame Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw placed blame on the organization for not building around first-round QB Kenny Pickett, leading to his struggles with the franchise.

“A first-rounder, got rid of him after two years. And they’re still looking for a quarterback. They didn’t even do anything to build around him,” Bradshaw said on the To The Point – Home Services Podcast. “You draft a quarterback in the first round. He is going to be successful. But you’ve gotta surround him with the kind of talent he had in college. And they don’t do it, and they call him a bust.”