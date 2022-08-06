AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Denzel Mims, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel commented on OL Connor Williams taking snaps at center and backed him up with confidence.

“I would be concerned if he didn’t work at it,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire.com. “That is, even with guys that have been doing that for an extended period of time, shoot, Alex Mack last year, that is something that when you’re asking players to do various things post-snap out of the shotgun, you have to learn kinda how to negotiate the accuracy of those. I would be concerned if he wasn’t working at it. I’m very very confident in how far he’s come. He’s earned that because of his ownership of the position that he’s trying to go and take, and I think the rest of the team is pretty confident that that’s not necessarily an issue. There are a lot of snaps that are on target as well.”

McDaniel also noted that the coaching staff has helped their offensive line along the way including former NFL OL Mike Person.

“What’s cool is we have a plethora of offensive line coaches, as you guys know,” McDaniel added. “I have first-hand experience with Mike Person, as a player, doing the same thing. Those are things that aren’t lost, that you’re thinking about. It’s been cool. Little known fact, (offensive coordinator) Frank Smith was a center for Ben Roethlisberger in college. We have a good amount of center experience in our coaching staff, and that’s something that players can really lean on and is very helpful. That’s why I haven’t really been that concerned about it because I do have a history with moving guards to center and understand the little bumps in the road along the process.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins also worked out punters Dom Maggio and Matt Mengel before signing P Sterling Hofrichter to a deal.

Jets

Jets WR Denzel Mims is entering his third year with the Jets and is ready to put the scrutiny and healthy scratches behind him, noting that he has taken a new approach this offseason. It is one that has earned him praise from his coaches and teammates.

“Oh, most definitely,” Mims said, via NewYorkJets.com. “Last year with the sickness, I wasn’t able to get back to where I used to be. This offseason I worked like crazy to get ready for this season. I feel like I’ve grown in each area as a receiver, worked my tail off catching everything I can and becoming the best receiver I can, and even with my health, eating all the right things. I’m just trying to do everything right.”

Brian Costello of the New York Post proposes that the team should trade Mims now while his value is higher and they have other valuable receivers on the team. He lists the Broncos as one potential trade partner following the loss of WR Tim Patrick due to injury.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been impressed with recently signed WR Ty Montgomery and thinks he’s proving to be a versatile player.

“Ty is another player that had a real good offseason for us,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “(He’s) a player we’re getting to know, trying to get familiar with what his skill set is, what he can do. He’s pretty versatile. It looks like he can do a lot. We’ll see how all that goes together.”

Belichick wants to see how Montgomery does on special teams and in “different roles offensively.”

“He’s a smart kid, learns well,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how he does in the kicking game and in some different roles offensively and just go from there.”