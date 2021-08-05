AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores has seen that QB Tua Tagovailoa is growing more comfortable throwing the football deep down the field during practices.

“I think it’s something he’s placed an emphasis on,” Flores told the media. “We’ve placed an emphasis on not pushing the ball downfield, but taking advantage of those opportunities if they’re there. But like always, we want to have good fundamentals, good techniques, good mechanics, go through his progression. And if it’s there and it’s open, or we can throw him open, then take a shot. We’re not going to make them if we don’t throw them. So I think he’s taking more shots downfield and hopefully, he’s gaining more confidence and can make some of those throws.

“But at the same time, not every throw is going to be a 50 yarder, or 60 yarder. So we’ve got to make good decisions. Check it down when we need to check it down, throw the intermediate route when we need to throw the intermediate route, you’ve got to throw it away and take the incompletion when you need to do that. And you just need reps. So we’re just trying to give him as many reps as possible — that’s the same with all the quarterbacks, Jacoby [Brissett], Reid [Sinnett], really all players at all positions. But specific to Tua and the downfield throws, that’s my take on it.”

Flores also commented on having WR Jakeem Grant‘s value on the team: “There’s a lot of value having a returner who can flip the field and score. We are happy to have him, but last year was last year … everyday you have to prove it.” (Armando Salguero)

Jets

Jets second-round WR Elijah Moore has drawn rave reviews from seemingly the moment he stepped onto the field in a green helmet. He’s not only looked like the team’s best rookie but also their best player at times, and the praise from the coaching staff extends from his work on the field to his mature, professional approach behind the scenes.

“The amount of time that guy puts into it — he wants to be as good as he can possibly be,” Jets OC Mike LaFleur said via the Athletic’s Connor Hughes. “He’s ultra prepared. He knows what he’s doing. He’s extremely detailed. That’s what’s cool about him — when he makes a mistake or doesn’t know what he’s doing, he just flat out doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s not because he made that mistake the day before or two days before. He rarely makes the same mistake, if ever.

“He’s on top of his stuff. He’s a talented young man. It’s cool because, as he’s learning this scheme, you can tell he’s getting comfortable and his skill set can really shine through.”

Jets G Alex Lewis walked off of Thursday’s practice field with a head injury. (Brian Costello)

walked off of Thursday’s practice field with a head injury. (Brian Costello) Jets DE John Franklin-Myers is dealing with a shoulder issue and TE Daniel Brown sustained a hamstring injury. (Hughes)

Patriots

The Patriots announced a number of front office promotions, including director of player personnel Dave Ziegler , scouting college director Matt Groh , pro scouting director Steve Cargile and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf . (Mike Reiss)

, scouting college director , pro scouting director and scouting consultant . (Mike Reiss) Patriots second-round DT Christian Barmore is just dealing with a blister on his foot and didn’t practice on Thursday. (Henry McKenna)