AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores told reporters that they “weren’t able to execute any part” of their game plan and admitted that he’s “concerned” about the unit.

“We’re out of sync in a lot of ways,” Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Run defense. Pass defense. Pass rush. We’re just a little bit, a step behind. We have to make a lot of corrections. We have things to address. We’ve addressed some things but we’re not seeing the production on Sundays.”

Jets

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson is only a rookie but knows that the team can’t continue attempting to come from behind in order to win games.

“I would just say it’s a block that we’ve got to get over,” Wilson said, via NewYorkJets.com. “It’s like our mindset is, ‘Hey, we didn’t start well but we know we can do well in the second half.’ But we’ve got to do well the whole game. We can’t keep trying to come from behind. The NFL is too hard to always come from behind.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini says Jets S Marcus Maye ‘s potential suspension for a DUI arrest makes it more unlikely he’s back in New York next season.

‘s potential suspension for a DUI arrest makes it more unlikely he’s back in New York next season. Cimini adds the arrest shouldn’t impact Maye’s potential trade value that much this year, as any suspension would be next year. The bigger obstacle is Maye’s salary on the franchise tag.

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss says the Patriots should have some extra motivation to lock up Jackson to a new deal now that CB Stephon Gilmore is gone. A franchise tag of $16 million would be less than ideal for their cap situation in 2022.

is gone. A franchise tag of $16 million would be less than ideal for their cap situation in 2022. If the Patriots decide they want to add a third-down back following the injury to James White , Reiss points out former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead doesn’t have much of a role with the Texans and could be available via trade.

, Reiss points out former Patriots RB doesn’t have much of a role with the Texans and could be available via trade. Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan ‘s one-year extension includes a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022, $100,000 of which is guaranteed. He also has a $50,000 roster bonus if he’s on the team March 22.

‘s one-year extension includes a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022, $100,000 of which is guaranteed. He also has a $50,000 roster bonus if he’s on the team March 22. McMillan’s deal also includes up to $180,000 in per-game roster bonuses and up to $300,000 in playing-time incentives, with $100,000 each for hitting 20, 30 and 40 percent of the snaps.

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick offered praise for rookie QB Mac Jones: “Mac’s been good for us all year in terms of his leadership, his resilience and always counting on him to do the right thing. And he really does it at a high level, so it’s been impressive.” (Zack Cox)