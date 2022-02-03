AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe reports there is at least one witness who can confirm owner Stephen Ross offered then HC Brian Flores 100,000 for every loss.

offered then HC 100,000 for every loss. Wolfe adds Flores’ legal team believes it can prove Dolphins GM Chris Grier also knew about the offer.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh had high praise of OL George Fant‘s performance at left tackle this season and has “earned the right” to compete for the starting job.

“George Fant stepped in at that left tackle spot and did a wonderful job,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He has earned the right to be part of that discussion at left tackle. I’ve told George he’s got a chance to maintain that position.”

Saleh added 2020 first-round LT Mekhi Becton will also compete for the starting left tackle job.

“It’s the same thing for Mekhi. He has to come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup. It’s a really good problem to have, with what George has been able to do. We know what we can get out of Mekhi as he attacks this offseason.”

Saleh described this offseason as being an important time for Becton and that they are also “super excited” about Fant.

“It’s a big offseason for him in the sense that he’s got to put together an OTAs and a training camp and give himself a chance during the season,” Saleh said. “We’re excited about Mekhi and the direction he’s going and we’re super excited [about] George. We feel like we’ve got a really good tackle plan.”

Saleh reiterated that Fant will compete for the starting left tackle position against Becton after playing well in 2021.

“It would be a disservice to George and the work he’s put in and the things he’s been able to do this year to just tell George he can’t compete for that job,” Saleh said. “Like I said, it’s a great problem. We’re kind of spoiled in that regard that we have two really good tackles. It’s going to be great to watch those guys compete.”

Regarding the Jets’ competition for the starting left tackle job, Tony Pauline reports Fant has been informed the role “is his to lose.”

According to Pauline, New York is looking to finalize a contract extension with Fant ahead of the 2022 season, which is the final year of his three-year deal.

Pauline, citing two sources, reports Becton nearly weighed over 400 pounds by the end of the season as he worked to recover from a knee injury sustained in Week 1.

Patriots

USA Today’s Henry McKenna reports veteran QB Brian Hoyer has no plans to retire this offseason and wonders if the Patriots would consider keeping him as a backup.

has no plans to retire this offseason and wonders if the Patriots would consider keeping him as a backup. Ian Rapoport commented on the possibility of Bill O’Brien being the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots: “I do believe there’s interest. I think there’s interest from them and there’s interest from him. Typically, the Patriots work very, very slow on staffing.” (Ryan Hannable)

being the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots: “I do believe there’s interest. I think there’s interest from them and there’s interest from him. Typically, the Patriots work very, very slow on staffing.” (Ryan Hannable) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores said Patriots HC Bill Belichick did not know he was publishing the text messages between them and that the two sides have not spoken since the announcement of the lawsuit. (Andy Slater)